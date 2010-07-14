Podcast #443 - January 11th, 2014
Interview with Mark Crislip
This Day in Skepticism: Amelia Earhart
News Items: Vitamin Supplements, Polar Vortex, Earthquake Lights, I Killed Bigfoot, Cancer Deaths Drop
Who's That Noisy
Your Questions and E-mails: Distilled Water
Science or Fiction
This Day in Skepticism
- January 11, 1935 Amelia Earhart becomes the first person to fly solo from Hawaii to California.
News Items
- Vitamin Supplements http://theness.com/neurologicablog/index.php/strike-three-for-multivitamin-use/
- Polar Vortex http://www.npr.org/blogs/thetwo-way/2014/01/07/260455201/what-is-the-polar-vortex-and-why-is-it-doing-this-to-us
- Earthquake Lights http://news.cnet.com/8301-11386_3-57616750-76/extraordinary-earthquake-lights-explained-theyre-not-ufos/
- I Killed Bigfoot http://www.ksat.com/news/bigfoot-hunter-shares-pictures-of-dead-creature/-/478452/23743310/-/23q274/-/index.html
- Cancer Deaths Drop http://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2014/01/140107102634.htm
Who's That Noisy
- Who's That Noisy Answer to last week:
Questions and Emails
- Question #1. Distilled Water I was listening back to episode 336 and one of you guys briefly mentioned not to drink distilled water. Upon doing a quick Google search I found a lot of conflicting opinions on the subject and I figured I'd ask my favorite skeptics to clear it up for me. So is it dangerous or unhealthy to drink distilled water? And if so, why? Thank you very much for your time. I absolutely love and appreciate everything you guys do. Regards, Nick
Interview
- Mark Crislip www.sfsbm.org
Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]
- Item #1 Science A new study suggests that cleaning bills could save currency producers billions of dollars a year. http://phys.org/news/2014-01-laundering-moneyliterallycould-billions-dollars.html
- Item #2 Science A new study finds a significant correlation between the location of premature rupture of membranes (water breaking early in pregnant women) and the presence of bacteria. http://www.plosone.org/article/info%3Adoi%2F10.1371%2Fjournal.pone.0083338
- Item #3 Fiction Scientists examining mutation rates in humans, chimps, and their lice find that their DNA mutation rates are remarkably similar. http://rspb.royalsocietypublishing.org/content/281/1777/20132174.abstract
Skeptical Quote of the Week
- Skeptical Quote of the Week “The more I practice, the luckier I get.” - Various, http://quoteinvestigator.com/2010/07/14/luck/