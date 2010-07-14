Question #1. Distilled Water

I was listening back to episode 336 and one of you guys briefly mentioned not to drink distilled water. Upon doing a quick Google search I found a lot of conflicting opinions on the subject and I figured I'd ask my favorite skeptics to clear it up for me. So is it dangerous or unhealthy to drink distilled water? And if so, why? Thank you very much for your time. I absolutely love and appreciate everything you guys do. Regards, Nick