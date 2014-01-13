Podcast #444 - January 18th, 2014
This Day in Skepticism: Jacob Bronowski
News Items: Self-Cleaning Clothing, Fukushima, Tiktaalik Update, Universal Flu Vaccine, Snowden Alien Conspiracy, Blood Type Diet
Who's That Noisy
Your Questions and E-mails: Destroying Currency
Science or Fiction
This Day in Skepticism
- January 18, 1908 Happy birthday to Jacob Bronowski, mathematician, humanist, polymath
News Items
- Self-Cleaning Clothes http://phys.org/news/2014-01-stain-free-self-cleaning-horizon.html
- Fukushima Fallout http://fox5sandiego.com/2014/01/13/west-coast-radiation-from-fukushima-disaster-poses-no-risk-experts-say/#axzz2qUE5gGsf
- Tiktaalik Update http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/science-environment-25713538
- Universal Flu Vaccine http://www.scientificamerican.com/article.cfm?id=a-flu-vaccine-thats-always-in-season&WT.mc_id=SA_DD_20140114
- Snowden Alien Conspiracy http://www.nationaljournal.com/defense/no-edward-snowden-did-not-blow-the-lid-off-the-alien-conspiracy-20140113
- Blood-Type Diet http://www.plosone.org/article/info%3Adoi%2F10.1371%2Fjournal.pone.0084749
Who's That Noisy
- Who's That Noisy Answer to last week:
Questions and Emails
- Question #1: Destroying Currency You said that $1 bills were handled the most, and therefore lasted the least time. But, according to the federal reserve $5, $10 and $50 bills all have a shorter life expectancy than $1 bills. Though, if I had to guess I'd say $1 bills are the most destroyed because there are more of them. But they definitely don't wear out the fastest. Also, I'm pretty sure they don't burn them. They sell the shredded money (as souvenirs and for novelties like money died shirts), and landfill the rest. Life expectancy of US bills: http://www.federalreserve.gov/faqs/how-long-is-the-life-span-of-us-paper-money.htm Money died shirts: http://www.crazyshirts.com/category/men/money-dyed-t-shirt.do Landfill currency: http://www.nytimes.com/1994/05/22/us/in-recycling-of-greenbacks-new-meaning-for-old-money.html http://www.theatlantic.com/business/archive/2011/04/the-destruction-of-money-who-does-it-why-when-and-how/236990/ Peter Muzi Seattle
Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]
- Item #1 Science A new study reexamines classic moral dilemma psychology scenarios using virtual reality, finding that subjects are more utilitarian (basing decisions on outcomes rather than moral reasoning) when facing the scenarios in virtual reality than when simply asked what they would do. http://www.alphagalileo.org/ViewItem.aspx?ItemId=138033&CultureCode=en
- Item #2 Fiction A recently published study finds a so-called “obesity paradox” – overweight or obese patients with type 2 diabetes survive longer than their normal weight counterparts. http://www.nejm.org/doi/pdf/10.1056/NEJMoa1304501
- Item #3 Science New research finds that even the oldest trees grow faster and store more carbon as they age. http://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2014/01/140115132740.htm
Skeptical Quote of the Week
- Skeptical Quote of the Week “The line between what is known scientifically and what has to be assumed in order to support knowledge is impossible to draw. Memory itself is an internal rumour.” - George Santayana