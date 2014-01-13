Question #1: Destroying Currency

You said that $1 bills were handled the most, and therefore lasted the least time. But, according to the federal reserve $5, $10 and $50 bills all have a shorter life expectancy than $1 bills. Though, if I had to guess I'd say $1 bills are the most destroyed because there are more of them. But they definitely don't wear out the fastest. Also, I'm pretty sure they don't burn them. They sell the shredded money (as souvenirs and for novelties like money died shirts), and landfill the rest. Life expectancy of US bills: http://www.federalreserve.gov/faqs/how-long-is-the-life-span-of-us-paper-money.htm Money died shirts: http://www.crazyshirts.com/category/men/money-dyed-t-shirt.do Landfill currency: http://www.nytimes.com/1994/05/22/us/in-recycling-of-greenbacks-new-meaning-for-old-money.html http://www.theatlantic.com/business/archive/2011/04/the-destruction-of-money-who-does-it-why-when-and-how/236990/ Peter Muzi Seattle