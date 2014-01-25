Podcast #445 - January 25th, 2014
Interview with Karen Stollznow
This Day in Skepticism: Fluoridation
News Items: Cosmic Web, Exorcism Deaths, Ball Lightning, Kepler Update, Creationism in Texas
Who's That Noisy
Name That Logical Fallacy
Science or Fiction
This Day in Skepticism
- January 25, 1945 Grand Rapids MI, first city to fluoridate their drinking water
News Items
- Cosmic Web http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/science-environment-25809967
- Exorcism Deaths http://ca.news.yahoo.com/exorcism-claimed-murders-two-maryland-toddlers-021808136.html
- Ball Lightning http://www.newscientist.com/article/dn24886-natural-ball-lightning-probed-for-the-first-time.html#.Ut8WuRAo5Sr
- Kepler Update http://www.nasa.gov/kepler/kepler-mission-manager-update-invited-to-2014-senior-review/#.Ut_QCdIo6Hs http://www.nasa.gov/kepler/a-sunny-outlook-for-nasa-keplers-second-light/#.UuBGcBAo5So
- Creationism in Texas http://www.slate.com/articles/health_and_science/science/2014/01/creationism_in_texas_public_schools_undermining_the_charter_movement.html
Who's That Noisy
- Who's That Noisy Answer to last week: mushroom
Name That Logical Fallacy
- Name That Logical Fallacy What kind of logical fallacy is it when a person argues against something on the basis of what the consequences would be as a result of the point being true? Say for example, Donald tells his physician that hamburgers can't be bad for him, since hamburgers are tasty and it would suck for hamburgers to make him chubby-wubby. Julian Ohio
Interview
- Karen Stollznow http://www.karenstollznow.com
Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]
- Item #1 Science A new study finds that even positive civil comments can undermine the effectiveness of online public service announcements. http://www.asc.upenn.edu/News/PressDetail.aspx?id=137
- Item #2 Science Scientists find that taking fever-reducing medication when sick with the flu increases the spread of the disease and leads to more flu-related deaths. http://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/hamilton/news/fever-reducing-meds-encourage-spread-of-flu-mcmaster-report-1.2505505
- Item #3 Fiction A new analysis concludes that US carbon emissions can be reduced by 40% if all passenger vehicles by 2050 were fully electric. http://news.ncsu.edu/releases/wms-decarolis-edv2014/
Skeptical Quote of the Week
- Skeptical Quote of the Week “On my 70th birthday, I was asked how I felt about mankind’s prospects. This is my reply: We are behaving like yeasts in a brewer’s vat, multiplying mindlessly while greedily consuming the substance of a finite world. If we continue to imitate the yeasts, we will perish as they perish, having exhausted our resources and poisoned ourselves in the lethal brew of our own wastes. Unlike the yeasts, we have a choice. What will it be?” ~ Farley Mowat