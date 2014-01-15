Question #1: Mithras

I was recently surprised to learn that my understanding of Mithras debunking the originality of Jesus was fundamentally incorrect. According to http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Mithras_in_comparison_with_other_belief_systems, at least, the New Atheist claim that Mithras predates Jesus is incorrect. I now see that this article is under review as being biased toward Christian apologists. Wherever the truth lies on this particular issue, the article got me thinking: are there any common atheist (or skeptic) talking points that are fundamentally incorrect, or perhaps presented more simplistically than an honest discussion of the truth aught to be? Thanks, big fan of the show, Ryan Ciuffetelli Goshen, New York