This Day in Skepticism
- February 1, 1859 Happy birthday to Lydia DeWitt, who conducted important research on the pathology of tuberculosis. http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Lydia_Maria_Adams_DeWitt
Special Report
- What Scientific Idea is Ready for Retirement http://www.edge.org/responses/what-scientific-idea-is-ready-for-retirement
News Items
- No Black Holes? http://news.discovery.com/space/no-black-holes-more-like-grey-holes-says-hawking-140124.htm
- Giant Stones in Egypt http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8j9uHyDSH0s&feature=youtu.be
Who's That Noisy
- Who's That Noisy Answer to last week: first voice recording
Questions and Emails
- Question #1: Mithras I was recently surprised to learn that my understanding of Mithras debunking the originality of Jesus was fundamentally incorrect. According to http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Mithras_in_comparison_with_other_belief_systems, at least, the New Atheist claim that Mithras predates Jesus is incorrect. I now see that this article is under review as being biased toward Christian apologists. Wherever the truth lies on this particular issue, the article got me thinking: are there any common atheist (or skeptic) talking points that are fundamentally incorrect, or perhaps presented more simplistically than an honest discussion of the truth aught to be? Thanks, big fan of the show, Ryan Ciuffetelli Goshen, New York
Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]
- Item #1 Fiction A team of physicists report that they have, for the first time, created a magnetic monopole in a laboratory. http://rspa.royalsocietypublishing.org/content/133/821/60
- Item #2 Science Researchers find that some children who were born blind can still have significant development of vision following corrective surgery even as old as 15 years. http://www.pnas.org/content/early/2014/01/15/1311041111
- Item #3 Science A new study finds that antioxidants speed the progression of lung cancer in mice. http://stm.sciencemag.org/content/6/221/221ra15
Skeptical Quote of the Week
- Skeptical Quote of the Week 'Sometimes it happens that a man's intellectual horizon becomes smaller and smaller, and as the radius approaches zero it concentrates on one point. And then that becomes his point of view.' — David Hilbert
Announcements
- Rogues on Other Podcasts http://filipinofreethinkers.org/2014/01/28/rebecca-watson-skepchick-conversations-for-a-cause/ http://kravmagaraleigh.com/kravcast-34-january-26-2014/ http://youarenotsosmart.com/