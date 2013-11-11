Podcast #447 - February 8th, 2014
This Day in Skepticism: The Devil's Footprints
News Items: Detecting Computer Zombies, Sucralose Fearmongering, Werewolf Diet, Nye-Ham Debate
Who's That Noisy
Your Questions and E-mails: Thorium Car, FTL Communication
Science or Fiction
News Items: Detecting Computer Zombies, Sucralose Fearmongering, Werewolf Diet, Nye-Ham Debate
Who's That Noisy
Your Questions and E-mails: Thorium Car, FTL Communication
Science or Fiction
Update Required To play the media you will need to either update your browser to a recent version or update your Flash plugin.
This Day in Skepticism
- February 8, 1855 The Devil’s Footprints: http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Devil%27s_Footprints
News Items
- Detecting Computer Zombies http://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2014/02/140204102054.htm
- Sucralose Fearmongering http://theness.com/neurologicablog/index.php/sucralose-fearmongering/
- Werewolf Diet http://www.dailymail.co.uk/femail/article-2545419/Forget-5-2-time-WEREWOLF-diet-Eating-lunar-calendar-like-Madonna-Demi-Moore-claims-shed-6lb-ONE-DAY.html
- Nye-Ham Debate http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=z6kgvhG3AkI&feature=share&t=13m16s
Who's That Noisy
- Who's That Noisy Answer to last week
Questions and Emails
- Question #1: Thorium Car Credit to 'Gert from New Zealand' for letting me know about this… Sorry Evan (I think it is you most looking forward to the Thorium powered cars?). I waited a while before sending this because I was sure someone else would do it … but it seems not … http://matter2energy.wordpress.com/2013/11/11/thorium-laser-car-my-ass/ And when you follow the link to the LPS website … you'll find 'red flag central'! http://www.laserpowersystems.com/ Cheers, Roger from New Zealand.
- Question #2: FTL Communication I listen to your podcasts every week but this is the first time I’ve emailed in with a question. I was listening to the segment last week about quantum entanglement and how information cannot be transmitted FTL. I’ll propose a thought experiment: imagine you have a rigid cylinder that has a length of say 2 light years (yes I know we would need some sort of super material to keep it rigid at this length, but it is a thought experiment after all), on both ends of the cylinder the letters of the alphabet are engraved around its circumference and both ends synced up. If I stand at one end and somebody else is at the other end and I turn the cylinder to spell out ”how are you” and the person at the other end receives this message and responds with ”I’m fine”. Now because this is a rigid cylinder both ends should turn at the same time isn’t this correct? As I’m communicating with somebody over the distance of 2 light years and getting meaningful information back how can this be possible if no information can travel faster than the speed of light? Thanks Gareth
Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]
- Item #1 Science Scientists report strong evidence confirming the wave-particle duality of sound – demonstrating the coherent transport of quasiparticles called phonons. http://newscenter.lbl.gov/science-shorts/2014/02/05/coherent-phonons-in-superlattices/
- Item #2 Fiction Researchers have published the results of a phase III clinical trial of an HIV vaccine demonstrating >80% efficacy in preventing initial infection. http://www.niaid.nih.gov/news/newsreleases/2014/Pages/Durable-End-to-AIDS-.aspx
- Item #3 Science Scientists have developed the first prosthetic hand with real time “near-natural” sensory feedback, allowing sensation of grasping pressure, texture, shape, and hardness of held objects. http://stm.sciencemag.org/content/6/222/222ra19
Skeptical Quote of the Week
- Skeptical Quote of the Week “Fables should be taught as fables, myths as myths, and miracles as poetic fantasies. To teach superstitions as truths is a most terrible thing. The child mind accepts and believes them, and only through great pain and perhaps tragedy can he be in later years relieved of them.” - Hypatia