Credit to 'Gert from New Zealand' for letting me know about this… Sorry Evan (I think it is you most looking forward to the Thorium powered cars?). I waited a while before sending this because I was sure someone else would do it … but it seems not … http://matter2energy.wordpress.com/2013/11/11/thorium-laser-car-my-ass/ And when you follow the link to the LPS website … you'll find 'red flag central'! http://www.laserpowersystems.com/ Cheers, Roger from New Zealand.

Question #2: FTL Communication

I listen to your podcasts every week but this is the first time I’ve emailed in with a question. I was listening to the segment last week about quantum entanglement and how information cannot be transmitted FTL. I’ll propose a thought experiment: imagine you have a rigid cylinder that has a length of say 2 light years (yes I know we would need some sort of super material to keep it rigid at this length, but it is a thought experiment after all), on both ends of the cylinder the letters of the alphabet are engraved around its circumference and both ends synced up. If I stand at one end and somebody else is at the other end and I turn the cylinder to spell out ”how are you” and the person at the other end receives this message and responds with ”I’m fine”. Now because this is a rigid cylinder both ends should turn at the same time isn’t this correct? As I’m communicating with somebody over the distance of 2 light years and getting meaningful information back how can this be possible if no information can travel faster than the speed of light? Thanks Gareth