Cancer Cures Hi



Here's something I think you should take a look at: kisscancergoodbye.com



Ken Nickels claims that he cured himself from stage 4 testicular cancer, bladder cancer, liver cancer, and cancer of the lymph nodes, by holistic healing which included lifestyle changes, diet, exercise, rest, prayer, and a holistic medical regiment including Chinese medicine.



He claims that it is much better than chemotherapy or/and radiation.



I'm very skeptical, but id like to here you thoughts on the matter.



Best,



Pekka Strandroth

Sweden



Dream Interpretation Hello,



I am a graduate student in Houston, Texas studying cell biology in Dictyostelium (a model organism). I have really appreciated listening to your show. I especially enjoy the Science or Fiction segment. The audio quality seems to be improving every podcast. Have you ever thought about adding forums to the NESS website? I contribute to several skeptical discussion forums, but I believe the NESS audience may be more scientifically literate than other skeptical websites. I am sure many of your listeners would like a place to discuss the topics on your show.



I do have one question. There is a syndicated talk show put on by the Dream Doctor (www.dreamdoctor.com) I have listened to the show a couple of times, and it sounds like it is simple cold reading with a twist. He asked people to describe their dreams, and then he analyzes the dreams. After asking personal questions, he then provides an answer to what the dream is telling the person. Do you believe that there is any legitimacy to the connection of dreams and psychological well-being?



Keep up the good work,

Bort

Science vs God Hi folks.

Love your podcast. I want to comment on what appears to be a slight confusion from your April 11 podcast. Hoping you can clear this up. When you spoke of the astounding odds against two species having similar DNA by chance, you seemed to be saying this as an argument favoring evolution over God. First of all, why make any comment on God at all, since to do so is to immediately leave the realm of science. You then mentioned how God would've had to have deliberately designed species to appear related if such slight DNA variations were in place by design. Fair enough, but in what way do odds to cited actually favor an anti God view? I found this a little confusing. Thanks!



Chad Donohue

Seattle, USA



Surface of the Sun I was listening to the May 24, 2006 Podcast of The Skeptics Guide to the Universe. Again, a great program!



I did catch one mistaken comment by Randi and the group. The topic discussed was whether a hydrogen torch could match the temperature of the surface of the sun and it was quickly 'poo poo'd'. However, the host and guest comments seemed to indicate a misunderstanding of the temperatures at the core of the sun vs. the surface temperature.



1: The temperature on the surface of the sun = 11,000 degrees Fahrenheit

Source: hypertextbook.com/facts/1997/GlyniseFinney.shtml



2: The temperature of a hydrogen torch >= 6000 degrees Fahrenheit (based on first product found on the WWW)

Source: www.azhydrogen.com/works_mainframe.html



This was based on 2 minutes and indicate that the underlying claim is not unreasonable. More knowledgeable listeners would likely be able to improve on my observations and data points.



Roger Wambheim



