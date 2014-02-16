Podcast #450 - February 22nd, 2014
This Day in Skepticism: Dialogue Concerning the Two Chief World Systems
News Items: Genovese Myth, Pseudoscience Vandalism, Subway and Azodicarbonamide, Petawatt Lawer, AIDS Denialists Silence Critic
Who's That Noisy
Science or Fiction
News Items: Genovese Myth, Pseudoscience Vandalism, Subway and Azodicarbonamide, Petawatt Lawer, AIDS Denialists Silence Critic
Who's That Noisy
Science or Fiction
Update Required To play the media you will need to either update your browser to a recent version or update your Flash plugin.
This Day in Skepticism
- February 22, 1632 Dialogue Concerning the Two Chief World Systems http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Dialogue_Concerning_the_Two_Chief_World_Systems
News Items
- Genovese Myth http://nypost.com/2014/02/16/book-reveals-real-story-behind-the-kitty-genovese-murder/
- Pseudoscience Vandalism http://www.livescience.com/43469-great-pyramid-vandalized-by-conspiracy-theorists.html
- Subway and Azodicarbonamide http://theness.com/neurologicablog/index.php/eating-yoga-mats/
- Petawatt Laser http://www.extremetech.com/extreme/176233-petawatt-death-star-laser-prepares-to-investigate-quantum-mechanics-chemistry-and-more
- AIDS Denialist Silence Critic http://www.patreon.com/creation?hid=236649
Who's That Noisy
- Who's That Noisy Answer to last week: Atoms moving
Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]
- Item #1 Science Scientists report new evidence that purports to find the missing mass from galaxy clusters – a previous 40% discrepancy between observations and predictions from cosmological models. http://www.nature.com/news/missing-galaxy-mass-found-1.14731
- Item #2 Fiction New research finds that people make better decisions when they believe that outcomes are predetermined by fate. http://www.psychologicalscience.org/index.php/news/releases/when-faced-with-a-hard-decision-people-tend-to-blame-
- Item #3 Science Archaeologists report on the oldest human footprints found outside of Africa, from a UK site dated to 0.78 to 1 million years ago, pushing back the earliest known humans in northern Europe by at least 350,000 years. http://www.plosone.org/article/info%3Adoi%2F10.1371%2Fjournal.pone.0088329;jsessionid=2C1165576C7B540DE436D96F55E63A39
Skeptical Quote of the Week
- Skeptical Quote of the Week “Ignorance is nothing shameful; imposing ignorance is shameful. Most people are not to blame for their own ignorance, but if they wilfully pass it on, they are to blame.” - Daniel Dennett, Breaking the Spell