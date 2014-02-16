The Rogues' Gallery

Podcast #450 - February 22nd, 2014

This Day in Skepticism: Dialogue Concerning the Two Chief World Systems
News Items: Genovese Myth, Pseudoscience Vandalism, Subway and Azodicarbonamide, Petawatt Lawer, AIDS Denialists Silence Critic
  • February 22, 1632 Dialogue Concerning the Two Chief World Systems http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Dialogue_Concerning_the_Two_Chief_World_Systems

  • Genovese Myth http://nypost.com/2014/02/16/book-reveals-real-story-behind-the-kitty-genovese-murder/
  • Pseudoscience Vandalism http://www.livescience.com/43469-great-pyramid-vandalized-by-conspiracy-theorists.html
  • Subway and Azodicarbonamide http://theness.com/neurologicablog/index.php/eating-yoga-mats/
  • Petawatt Laser http://www.extremetech.com/extreme/176233-petawatt-death-star-laser-prepares-to-investigate-quantum-mechanics-chemistry-and-more
  • AIDS Denialist Silence Critic http://www.patreon.com/creation?hid=236649

  • Who's That Noisy Answer to last week: Atoms moving

  • Item #1 Scientists report new evidence that purports to find the missing mass from galaxy clusters – a previous 40% discrepancy between observations and predictions from cosmological models. http://www.nature.com/news/missing-galaxy-mass-found-1.14731
  • Item #2 New research finds that people make better decisions when they believe that outcomes are predetermined by fate. http://www.psychologicalscience.org/index.php/news/releases/when-faced-with-a-hard-decision-people-tend-to-blame-
  • Item #3 Archaeologists report on the oldest human footprints found outside of Africa, from a UK site dated to 0.78 to 1 million years ago, pushing back the earliest known humans in northern Europe by at least 350,000 years. http://www.plosone.org/article/info%3Adoi%2F10.1371%2Fjournal.pone.0088329;jsessionid=2C1165576C7B540DE436D96F55E63A39

  • Skeptical Quote of the Week “Ignorance is nothing shameful; imposing ignorance is shameful. Most people are not to blame for their own ignorance, but if they wilfully pass it on, they are to blame.” - Daniel Dennett, Breaking the Spell