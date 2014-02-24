Podcast #451 - March 1st, 2014
Interview with Michio Kaku
This Day in Skepticism: Rebecca Lee Crumpler
News Items: My Three Parents, Dowsing for HIV, Climate Engineering, Open Data
Who's That Noisy
You Questions and E-mails: Food Babe Follow Up
Science or Fiction
This Day in Skepticism
- March 1, 1865 Rebecca Lee Crumpler became the first black woman to receive an American medical degree! http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Rebecca_Lee_Crumpler
News Items
- My Three Parents http://www.washingtonpost.com/national/health-science/fda-panel-debates-technique-that-would-create-embryos-with-three-genetic-parents/2014/02/25/60371c58-9e4d-11e3-b8d8-94577ff66b28_story.html
- Dowsing for HIV http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/blogs-trending-26345581
- Climate Engineering http://m.phys.org/news/2014-02-limitations-side-effects-large-scale-climate.html
- Open Data http://blogs.plos.org/everyone/2014/02/24/plos-new-data-policy-public-access-data/
Who's That Noisy
- Who's That Noisy Answer to last week: Oliver Stone
Questions and Emails
- Question #1: Food Babe Follow Up Hi guys. Love the show. I sent an email to my local public radio station when I heard that they were planning to interview Vani Hari (again). I sent a link to your recent blog about the Subway sandwich kerfuffle. Here's a link to the interview with her response to Steven's comments. http://cpa.ds.npr.org/wfae/audio/2014/02/CTPOD20140225.mp3 Her interview starts around the 37 minute mark. Thanks for all you do. Alex Wittig Charlotte NC
Interview
- Michio Kaku http://mkaku.org/
Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]
- Item #1 Science A pair of studies both indicate that, contrary to prior research, breast feeding does not correlate with higher intelligence. http://researchnews.osu.edu/archive/sibbreast.htm http://news.byu.edu/archive14-feb-emotionalparenting.aspx
- Item #2 Science A review of data indicates that obesity prevalence among children and adults in the united states have not significantly changed between 2003 and 2012. http://jama.jamanetwork.com/article.aspx?articleid=1832542
- Item #3 Fiction A new study finds that children as young as 9 months old are able to learn how to read. http://www.nyu.edu/about/news-publications/news/2014/02/24/can-babies-learn-to-read-no-steinhardt-study-finds.html
Skeptical Quote of the Week
- Skeptical Quote of the Week “Please don’t make the mistake of thinking that the arts and sciences are at odds with one another. That is a recent, stupid and damaging idea. You don’t have to be unscientific to make beautiful art or to write beautiful things… science is not a body of knowledge or a belief system, it is just a term that describes humankind’s incremental acquisition of understanding through observation. Science is awesome. The arts and sciences need to work together to improve how knowledge is communicated.” - Tim Minchin