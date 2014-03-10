Podcast #453 - March 15th, 2014
Interview with Jennifer Ouellette
This Day in Skepticism: Ides of March
News Items: Flight 370 Mystery, Earth's Shields, Meat Study
Who's That Noisy
Science or Fiction
This Day in Skepticism: Ides of March
News Items: Flight 370 Mystery, Earth's Shields, Meat Study
Who's That Noisy
Science or Fiction
Update Required To play the media you will need to either update your browser to a recent version or update your Flash plugin.
This Day in Skepticism
- March 15 Beware the Ides of March! http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ides_of_March
Review
- Cosmos: A Spacetime Odyssey http://www.imdb.com/title/tt2395695/
News Items
- Flight 370 Mystery http://www.reuters.com/article/2014/03/10/us-malaysiaairlines-flight-idUSBREA2701720140310
- Earth's Shields http://www.newscientist.com/article/dn25176-earth-raises-a-plasma-shield-to-battle-solar-storms.html#.Ux7r4fmwLYh
- Meat Study http://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2014/03/140304125639.htm
Who's That Noisy
- Who's That Noisy Answer to last week: Sheng
Interview
- Interview with Jennifer Ouellette http://www.jenniferouellette-writes.com/
Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]
- Item #1 Science A new study finds that 25% of clinical trials are discontinued prior to their completion. http://medicalxpress.com/news/2014-03-discontinuation-randomized-clinical-trials-common.html
- Item #2 Science Researchers find that subjects fail to identify fake photo IDs (where the picture does not match the person) 45% of the time. http://sites01.lsu.edu/wp/lsuresearch/2014/03/10/lsu-research-shows-face-matching-for-passports-and-ids-incredibly-fallible/
- Item #3 Fiction Researchers studying concession stand sales at sporting events find that the inclusion of healthy options, such as fruit and cheese, caused sales to drop by 30%. http://now.uiowa.edu/2014/03/healthy-food-good-you%E2%80%93and-can-sell-too
Skeptical Quote of the Week
- Skeptical Quote of the Week 'Once a scientific truth emerges from consensus of experiments and observations, it is the way of the world. So say science… When different experiments give you the same result, it is no longer subject to your opinion. That's the good thing about (science). It is true whether or not you believe in it. That's why it works.' - Neil deGrasse Tyson