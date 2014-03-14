Podcast #455 - March 29th, 2014
Interview with David Gorski and Bob Blaskiewicz
Guest Rogue: Brian Wecht
News Items: Oil Pulling, Wikipedia Standards, Techno Fossils, Twin Prime Conjecture, Asteroid with Rings
Science or Fiction
This Day in Skepticism
- March 29 Happy birthday to Sanctorius Sanctorius, who experimented on Galileo and weighed his own poop. http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Sanctorius
News Items
- Oil Pulling http://www.snopes.com/medical/homecure/oilpulling.asp
- Wikipedia Standards http://theness.com/neurologicablog/index.php/standards-of-evidence-wikipedia-edition/
- Techno Fossils http://www.eurekalert.org/pub_releases/2014-03/uol-ta032514.php
- Twin Prime Conjecture http://mathworld.wolfram.com/TwinPrimeConjecture.html
- Asteroid with Rings http://www.wired.com/wiredscience/2014/03/asteroid-ring-system/
Interview
- David Gorski and Bob Blaskiewicz regarding Stanislaw Burzynski http://www.change.org/petitions/rep-darrell-issa-protect-desperate-patients-from-the-houston-cancer-quack http://thehoustoncancerquack.com http://theotherburzynskipatientgroup.wordpress.com http://www.sciencebasedmedicine.org/stanislaw-burzynski-the-early-years-part-1/
Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]
- Item #1 Science Scientists report that they have been able to create a quantum entanglement between two particles in 103 dimensions, breaking the previous record of 11 dimensions. http://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2014/03/140327100612.htm
- Item #2 Science Researchers have built logic circuits out of slime molds, opening the door to slime-based computing.http://www.elsevier.com/about/press-releases/research-and-journals/computing-with-slime
- Item #3 Fiction A new study finds that the amount of time spent playing online games correlates with increasing non-virtual social isolation.http://news.ncsu.edu/releases/wms-taylor-gamelife2014/
Skeptical Quote of the Week
- Skeptical Quote of the Week 'A thing is not proved just because no one has ever questioned it. What has never been gone into impartially has never been properly gone into. Hence skepticism is the first step toward truth. It must be applied generally, because it is the touchstone.' Denis Diderot