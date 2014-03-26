Name That Logical Fallacy

What would you call the tendency to inappropriately lump together ideas according to theme or association? For instance, I frequently find it nearly impossible to take a conservative or liberal position on a topic without the other person arguing against related views I do not share. So in the lead up to the Iraq war, taking the position that Saddam didn’t have WMDs meant people would respond with 'yeah, but the war will pay for itself' or perhaps some nonsense about terrorism. Similarly, if I argue minimum wages laws reduce income over the long term, I find I might have to convince the person that I dont think the free market solves everything, that there should be no welfare, etc. Ryan McNamara Defiance, MO