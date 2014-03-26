Podcast #456 - April 5th, 2014
Interview with James Marsters
This Day in Skepticism: Hattie Alexander
News Items: Medical Conspiracies, Autism Onset, Artificial Yeast, Conflicts of Interest
Who's That Noisy
Name That Logical Fallacy
Science or Fiction
This Day in Skepticism
- April 5, 1901 Happy birthday to Hattie Alexander! http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Hattie_Alexander
News Items
- Medical Conspiracies http://www.sciencebasedmedicine.org/medical-conspiracies/
- Autism Onset http://theness.com/neurologicablog/index.php/when-does-autism-begin/ http://www.sciencebasedmedicine.org/autism-prevalence-now-estimated-to-be-one-in-68-and-the-antivaccine-movement-goes-wild/
- Artificial Yeast http://theness.com/neurologicablog/index.php/synthetic-yeast/
- Conflicts of Interest http://www.thedailybeast.com/articles/2014/03/26/the-republican-street-fight-over-transparency-in-government.html
Who's That Noisy
- Who's That Noisy Answer to last week: Dennis Kusinich
Name That Logical Fallacy
- Name That Logical Fallacy What would you call the tendency to inappropriately lump together ideas according to theme or association? For instance, I frequently find it nearly impossible to take a conservative or liberal position on a topic without the other person arguing against related views I do not share. So in the lead up to the Iraq war, taking the position that Saddam didn’t have WMDs meant people would respond with 'yeah, but the war will pay for itself' or perhaps some nonsense about terrorism. Similarly, if I argue minimum wages laws reduce income over the long term, I find I might have to convince the person that I dont think the free market solves everything, that there should be no welfare, etc. Ryan McNamara Defiance, MO
Interview
- James Marsters https://www.facebook.com/JamesMarstersLive
Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]
- Item #1 Fiction Sex is not allowed during the Sabbath. While 'modern' orthodox Jews allow physical interaction short of actual penetration, most orthodox Jews do not allow even simple touching of ones spouse since that may lead to intercourse.
- Item #2 Science Tearing toilet paper is not allowed. Even if the roll is perforated the detaching of squares is considered 'work' and not permitted.
- Item #3 Science Killing lice on the Sabbath is permitted and not considered 'work' since, as the Talmud notes, lice dont have parents and are created from dust and thus not real animals and may be disposed of as desired.
- Item #4 Science While all religious Jews do not open a refrigerator that has a light bulb in it, many go a step further and add restrictions to opening it even when the light bulb was removed prior to the Sabbath.
Skeptical Quote of the Week
- Skeptical Quote of the Week 'My personal philosophy would be don't whine, don't let opportunities pass you by, be willing to work hard, and remember that you don't know as much as you think you do, ever.' - James Marsters