Podcast #457 - April 12th, 2014
This day In Skepticism: SPAM
News Items: Chilis and Antivaxers, Crowdfunding Pseudoscience, Ocean under Enceladus, Looking Intelligent, Who's That Noisy, Your Questions and E-mails: Justina Case, Car Remotes
Science or Fiction
This Day in Skepticism
- April 12, 1994 Happy Birthday to SPAM http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Canter_%26_Siegel
News Items
- Chilis and Antivaxers http://www.skepticalraptor.com/skepticalraptorblog.php/chilis-thing-severs-ties-vaccine-refuser-group/
- Crowdfunding Pseudoscience http://theness.com/neurologicablog/index.php/crowdfunding-pseudoscience/
- Ocean Under Enceladus http://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2014/04/140403142019.htm
- Looking Intelligent http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3961208/
Who's That Noisy
- Who's That Noisy Answer to last week: Watson
Questions and Emails
- Question #1: Justina Case I've listened to every show. I'm a wild skeptic, in all things science and even in religion. be forewarned I am a Christian who believes in science. i have a 17 year ongoing 'discussion' with my cousin, a young earther, about evolution. i'm for the science him not so much… any who… there is a case the Justina case in Massachusetts of a young woman 15 years old getting taken from her family because the doctors at Harvard MC wanted to prove that mitochondrial disease is not real is was all in the mind. i will send you a link.http://statesfirst.wordpress.com/2014/02/21/freejustina-com/is this an over reach of the institution to attempt to prove medical practices?or is this out of control government. I know your not a political show, (minus rebeca lol) but this case seriously disturbs me as a father. i don't believe in faith healing, magic or miracles. but if I disagree with my doctor will I have my Child take by the state?your thoughts are welcome,Semper Fi Skeptic,Brandon Skalicancurrently fort eustis VA
- Question #2: Car Remotes Granted I haven't actually done this experiment but damn it seems like a scam: supposedly if you hold your car remote to your head the water in your brain amplifies the signal. If the apparent effect is real I'm guessing it's just the angle that you hold the remote at--either pointed at the car or held to the side. http://videos.komando.com/watch/5329/viral-videos-the-crazy-but-simple-way-to-double-your-car-remote-key-fob-range?utm_medium=nl&utm_source=tvkim&utm_content=2014-03-21-article-screen-shot-b Rob Cameron
Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]
- Item #1 Fiction Scientists finally resolved a 120 year old controversy over the purpose of a zebra's stripes – they are used for temperature regulation. http://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2014/04/140401112111.htm
- Item #2 Science A new study finds that for adolescents, popularity increases the risk of being bullied. http://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2014/04/140401101853.htm
- Item #3 Science Scientists have created a computer-vision system that can distinguish real vs faked expressions of pain much better than human subjects. http://www.buffalo.edu/news/releases/2014/04/008.html
Skeptical Quote of the Week
- Skeptical Quote of the Week 'Belief also is less than featherweight as evidence. Before method reined in the human tendency to motif-seeking madness, beliefs led us into all kinds of cul de sacs of thinking. Belief has no place in discussing the biological origins of a human condition.' - Emily Willingham