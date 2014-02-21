Question #1: Justina Case

I've listened to every show. I'm a wild skeptic, in all things science and even in religion. be forewarned I am a Christian who believes in science. i have a 17 year ongoing 'discussion' with my cousin, a young earther, about evolution. i'm for the science him not so much… any who… there is a case the Justina case in Massachusetts of a young woman 15 years old getting taken from her family because the doctors at Harvard MC wanted to prove that mitochondrial disease is not real is was all in the mind. i will send you a link.http://statesfirst.wordpress.com/2014/02/21/freejustina-com/is this an over reach of the institution to attempt to prove medical practices?or is this out of control government. I know your not a political show, (minus rebeca lol) but this case seriously disturbs me as a father. i don't believe in faith healing, magic or miracles. but if I disagree with my doctor will I have my Child take by the state?your thoughts are welcome,Semper Fi Skeptic,Brandon Skalicancurrently fort eustis VA