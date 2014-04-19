Podcast #458 - April 19th, 2014
Live from NECSS 2014
Guest Rogue: Paul Offit
This Day in Skepticism: Salyut 1
News Items: Liquid Light, Geocentrism, The Continuity Field, Light on Mars, Ancient Asteroid Impact, Ant Complexity
Science or Fiction
Live Q&A: Skeptical Parenting
This Day in Skepticism
- April 19, 1971 Salyut 1 Launched
Interview
- Interview with Paul Offit http://paul-offit.com/
News Items
- Liquid Light
- Geocentrism http://theness.com/neurologicablog/index.php/geocentrism-seriously/
- The Continuity Field http://theness.com/neurologicablog/index.php/change-blindness-and-the-continuity-field/
- Light on Mars http://www.dailymail.co.uk/sciencetech/article-2601789/Is-really-just-shiny-rock-Nasa-claims-solved-mystery-light-Mars.html
- Ancient Asteroid Impact http://www.wired.com/2014/04/giant-asteroid-impact/
- Ant Complexity https://www.simonsfoundation.org/quanta/20140409-the-remarkable-self-organization-of-ants/
Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]
- Item #1 Science 25% of Manhattan rests on landfill.
- Item #2 Science Mayor La Guardia banned pinball machines in the city and spearheaded raids in which the machines were destroyed with sledgehammers.
- Item #3 Fiction The Dutch did in fact purchase Manhattan from the local natives for beads and other trinkets of little value.
- Item #4 Science In 1906 the Bronx Zoo kept a human on display, an African presented as 'the missing link.'
Live Q&A
- Question #1: Skeptical Parenting
Skeptical Quote of the Week
- Skeptical Quote of the Week “Science: If you don't make mistakes, you're doing it wrong. If you don't correct those mistakes, you're doing it really wrong. If can't accept that you're mistaken, you're not doing it at all.” - Anonymous