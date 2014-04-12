Fuel From Seawater

Is there any truth to this story that's been floating around Facebook? I know 'around Facebook' frequently ends with the conclusion of 'no'–it's complete bullshit. The story is that the US Navy has 'found a new fuel source' and that this is 'the end of big oil' and all that other over-the-top rhetoric; however, considering that this is an effort that the US has been attempting since the beginning of the previous century, I figured it would be interesting to look into. Article: http://www.addictinginfo.org/2014/04/12/navy-ends-big-oil/ Signed, Part-time Wannabe Skeptic Poser, full-time lecturer –Dan O.