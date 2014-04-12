Podcast #459 - April 26th, 2014
This Day in Skepticism: L'Aigle Meteorite
News Items: Food Babe Strikes Again, Dream Weaver, Super Mantis Shrimp, Motivated Memory, Silverstone Goes McCarthy
Who's That Noisy
Your Questions and E-mails: Fuel from Seawater
Name That Logical Fallacy
Science or Fiction
News Items: Food Babe Strikes Again, Dream Weaver, Super Mantis Shrimp, Motivated Memory, Silverstone Goes McCarthy
Who's That Noisy
Your Questions and E-mails: Fuel from Seawater
Name That Logical Fallacy
Science or Fiction
Update Required To play the media you will need to either update your browser to a recent version or update your Flash plugin.
This Day in Skepticism
- April 26, 1803 L’Aigle meteorite
News Items
- Food Babe Strikes Again http://theness.com/neurologicablog/index.php/omg-the-chemicalz/
- Dream Weaver http://www.psychologytoday.com/blog/dream-catcher/201404/can-our-dreams-solve-problems-while-we-sleep
- Super Mantis Shrimp http://phys.org/news/2014-04-mantis-shrimp-stronger-airplanes.html
- Motivated Memory http://theness.com/neurologicablog/index.php/motivated-memory/
- Silverstone Goes McCarthy http://www.salon.com/2014/04/23/alicia_silverstones_clueless_vaccine_advice/
Who's That Noisy
- Who's That Noisy Answer to last week: Clown Fish
Questions and Emails
- Fuel From Seawater Is there any truth to this story that's been floating around Facebook? I know 'around Facebook' frequently ends with the conclusion of 'no'–it's complete bullshit. The story is that the US Navy has 'found a new fuel source' and that this is 'the end of big oil' and all that other over-the-top rhetoric; however, considering that this is an effort that the US has been attempting since the beginning of the previous century, I figured it would be interesting to look into. Article: http://www.addictinginfo.org/2014/04/12/navy-ends-big-oil/ Signed, Part-time Wannabe Skeptic Poser, full-time lecturer –Dan O.
Name That Logical Fallacy
- Name That Logical Fallacy I'm either confused or really angry, help me out: So I could take the two seconds to Google this question and confirm my anger, but I thought you might want to take a moment to discuss this on the show. I've been hearing on TV, news articles, and the ilk lately: 'Well, we can't do x because x is a slippery slope to y.' Am I going insane? Isn't the slippery slope argument a logical fallacy? Aren't they essentially explicitly stating that their argument is fallacious IN THEIR EFFING ARGUMENT!? Help me out here Rogues. Thanks, Eliot Silbar
Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]
- Item #1 Science Research shows that people will take longer to leave a parking space if they see someone is waiting for the spot. http://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1111/j.1559-1816.1997.tb00661.x/abstract
- Item #2 Science New research indicates that deliberate breeding likely played little role in the domestication of animals. http://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2014/04/140417090826.htm
- Item #3 Fiction Scientists have finally explained the source of the mysterious southern ocean sound known as the “bio-duck” – the sound is produced by hydrothermal vents. http://www.nefsc.noaa.gov/press_release/pr2014/scispot/ss1403/
Skeptical Quote of the Week
- Skeptical Quote of the Week 'The patient, treated on the fashionable theory, sometimes gets well in spite of the medicine.' -Thomas Jefferson