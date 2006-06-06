Reply to 9/11 Hoax

I am not sure what to think of you guys standing on one side of a fence of unknowns and firmly stating that anyone on the other side of this set of unknowns are the conspiracy theorists.



The fact is that when we don't have nearly all the facts in the 911 attacks, and there are so many unanswered questions and so much speculation, it is kind of irresponsible as skeptics to simply state that anyone who believes there may very well have been more to these events than meets the eye are the conspiracy theorists.



Anyone who draws a polarized conclusion on a set of undefined and unresolved data is not a true skeptic. In my opinion the only conclusion that can logically be drawn here by any good skeptic is no conclusion at all.



As much as you guys would like to knock the people who raise these important questions about what we DON'T know, the same could be said about anyone who decides to conclude that the truth of what happened can only be found in the simple explanations given by talking heads, and the limited images and stories fed by the media and the government.



I am not suggesting that there was a conspiracy, and most people who you consider conspiracy theorists are not doing that either. We are simply not willing to roll over and forget that there are key reasons to suspect that there was more going on than meets the eye through said media and official 'explanations', and there are too many unanswered questions that the people of this country deserve to have answers to. Sure, there are quacks and freaks who are convinced of conspiracy, but the main portion of people like myself who believe there is more going on than what we were told are simply continuing to ask the questions.



Here are just a few of the key issues that have yet remained unresolved, and point to the idea that there is much more information that we don't have:



-Security tapes at several gas stations and hotels in the area surrounding the Pentagon which would have contained footage of either the plane or the crash or both were confiscated within an hour after the crash. According to some sources they have been destroyed. Regardless, they have not been released. Why?



-All transcripts and recordings of the air traffic controllers with the planes that morning were destroyed. Why?



-There was no investigation planned by the Bush administration following the attacks, and it wasn't until certain groups barked loud enough that an investigation was launched. However, this 911 commission was orchestrated by the administration, rather than being independent, and most importantly, commenced with a closed-session meeting between the commissioners and Bush and Cheney. This meeting was top secret, and we will probably never know what it was they discussed. Holding a closed-session meeting like that prior to what was supposed to be an independent investigation renders that investigation far from independent or unbiased.



Now before your band of merry debunkers start jumping on me, let me reiterate that I am not saying there was a conspiracy. I am just saying there are a lot of unanswered questions. There are thousands of people who feel this way, probably millions. We are just as skeptical by not trusting the official story as you are by not trusting in alternative hypotheses. At this time, with the information we have now, to rest on any conclusion would be irresponsible.



Michael Orticelli

