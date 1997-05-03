Podcast #460 - May 3rd, 2014
Interview with Elise Andrew
This Day in Skepticism: Manuel Elizade
News Items: Neuromorphic Computer, Mixing Supplements and Meds, Microbial Doom, Marketing Organic
Who's That Noisy
Your Questions and E-mails: Life Energy
Science or Fiction
This Day in Skepticism
- May 3, 1997 Death date of Manuel Elizade: http://www.nytimes.com/1997/05/08/world/manuel-elizalde-60-dies-defender-of-primitive-tribe.html
News Items
- Neuromorphic Computing http://theness.com/neurologicablog/index.php/neuromorphic-computing/
- Mixing Supplements and Meds http://www.reuters.com/article/2014/04/29/us-medications-supplements-idUSKBN0DF15020140429
- Microbial Doom http://phys.org/news/2014-04-microbe-brought-doom-earth.html
- Marketing Organic http://theness.com/neurologicablog/index.php/dueling-narratives-on-organic-farming/
Who's That Noisy
- Who's That Noisy Answer to last week: Debbie Berebichez
Questions and Emails
- Question #1: Energy I recently read an advertisement for a skin care product that claimed 'Suddenly, skin is full of energy . . .' It got me thinking; is there any means of getting energy into our body other than consuming calories? And when I say energy, I mean the capacity to perform work. Steve, I think I remember you saying this on one of your 'Great Courses' lectures but I wanted to confirm. Specifically I'd like to know if caffeine gives us energy or simply increases our metabolism. I also remember 'energy' was the word Rebecca selected at last years (2013) NECSS as being misunderstood by the general public. Please lift the veil just a little more. I hope this is not a topic you've discussed before and I've simply forgotten. If it is, please accept my apologies and move on to your next message. Thanks. David Young Hong Kong PS: If your interested, the product name is the serum and it's produced by Cle de Peau Beaute Laboratories. They have a website but the product may be marketed differently in different countries. Here in Hong Kong the advertisements claim the product can add energy to your skin.
Interview
- Elise Andrew IFLScience.com
Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]
- Item #1 Science Astronomers have discovered a lone globular cluster, flung from its parent galaxy, traveling through intergalactic space. http://www.cfa.harvard.edu/news/2014-09
- Item #2 Science A review of published literature concludes that there is no evidence that modern humans were intellectually or culturally superior to Neanderthals. http://www.plosone.org/article/info%3Adoi%2F10.1371%2Fjournal.pone.0096424
- Item #3 Fiction A new analysis finds that about 20% of inmates currently on death row are likely innocent and could potentially have their sentences overturned. http://www.nature.com/news/death-penalty-analysis-reveals-extent-of-wrongful-convictions-1.15114
Skeptical Quote of the Week
- Skeptical Quote of the Week The presence of those seeking the truth is infinitely to be preferred to the presence of those who think they've found it. - Terry Pratchett
Announcements
- Intelligence Squared May 7th Debate: Is Death Final: Against: Steven Novella and Sean Carroll For: Eben Alexander and Raymond Moody Live Stream here: http://goo.gl/WNV6nQ
- Register for TAM Use the registration code: SGUTAM2014 for a $25 discount
- May 9th Steven Novella in Chicago, Ritz Carlton, 7pm, meet and greet in the hotel lounge