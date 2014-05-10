The Rogues' Gallery

News, Opinion, and Interesting Items in Science and Skepticism

Podcast #461 - May 10th, 2014

Main Image for Episode 461
Live Recording at NECSS 2014
With Guest Rogue: George Hrab
This Day in Skepticism: Chernobyl
News Items: Black Salve, Tetraquarks, Homeopathy Report, Stradivarius Study, Video Game Aggression
Science or Fiction

This Day in Skepticism

  • April 26, 1986 Chernobyl Disaster

News Items

  • Black Salve http://www.dailymail.co.uk/health/article-2600537/Black-salve-ointment-leaves-man-inch-wide-HOLE-head.html
  • Tetraquarks http://www.inquisitr.com/1209702/large-hadron-collider-finds-new-form-of-quark-matter/
  • Homeopathy Report http://www.sciencebasedmedicine.org/another-damning-homeopathy-report/
  • Stradivarius Study http://www.theguardian.com/science/2014/apr/08/violin-stradivarius-old-new-better-scientific-test
  • Video Game Aggression http://www.nbcnews.com/tech/video-games/video-gamers-aggression-born-frustration-not-violence-study-n75151

Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]

  • Item #1 The first European settlers of Boston called the region Trebis Faba, which means 'three beans.'
  • Item #2 It's against the law to refer to any part of the day as 'Happy Hour.'
  • Item #3 The fig newton is named after the Boston suburb of Newton.
  • Item #4 The Boston Redsocks baseball team has patented the color known as Fenway Green.

Skeptical Quote of the Week

  • Skeptical Quote of the Week “The difference between faith and insanity is that faith is the ability to hold firmly to a conclusion that is incompatible with the evidence, whereas insanity is the ability to hold firmly to a conclusion that is incompatible with the evidence.” - William Harwood