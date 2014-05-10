Podcast #461 - May 10th, 2014
Live Recording at NECSS 2014
With Guest Rogue: George Hrab
This Day in Skepticism: Chernobyl
News Items: Black Salve, Tetraquarks, Homeopathy Report, Stradivarius Study, Video Game Aggression
Science or Fiction
This Day in Skepticism
- April 26, 1986 Chernobyl Disaster
News Items
- Black Salve http://www.dailymail.co.uk/health/article-2600537/Black-salve-ointment-leaves-man-inch-wide-HOLE-head.html
- Tetraquarks http://www.inquisitr.com/1209702/large-hadron-collider-finds-new-form-of-quark-matter/
- Homeopathy Report http://www.sciencebasedmedicine.org/another-damning-homeopathy-report/
- Stradivarius Study http://www.theguardian.com/science/2014/apr/08/violin-stradivarius-old-new-better-scientific-test
- Video Game Aggression http://www.nbcnews.com/tech/video-games/video-gamers-aggression-born-frustration-not-violence-study-n75151
Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]
- Item #1 Fiction The first European settlers of Boston called the region Trebis Faba, which means 'three beans.'
- Item #2 Science It's against the law to refer to any part of the day as 'Happy Hour.'
- Item #3 Science The fig newton is named after the Boston suburb of Newton.
- Item #4 Fiction The Boston Redsocks baseball team has patented the color known as Fenway Green.
Skeptical Quote of the Week
- Skeptical Quote of the Week “The difference between faith and insanity is that faith is the ability to hold firmly to a conclusion that is incompatible with the evidence, whereas insanity is the ability to hold firmly to a conclusion that is incompatible with the evidence.” - William Harwood