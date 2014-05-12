Podcast #462 - May 17th, 2014
Guest Rogue: Ajia Moon
Interview with Massimo Piggliucci
This Day in Skepticism: Nathan Kline
News Items: Afterlife Debate, Five Finger Shoes Settles, Graphene and Heat, Correlation and Causation, Lab Grown Vaginas
Who's That Noisy
Science or Fiction
This Day in Skepticism
- May 17th 1955 Dr Nathan Kline testified before Congress about his research on the drug reserpine, which led to the passage of the Mental Health Studies Act.
News Items
- Afterlife Debate https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=h0YtL5eiBYw
- Five Fingers Shoes Settles Fraud Charges http://www.gpo.gov/fdsys/pkg/USCOURTS-mad-1_12-cv-10513/pdf/USCOURTS-mad-1_12-cv-10513-0.pdf
- Graphene and Heat http://phys.org/news/2014-05-physicists-unlimited-graphene.html
- Correlation and Causation http://theness.com/neurologicablog/index.php/correlation-and-causation/
- Lab Grown Vaginas http://www.scientificamerican.com/article/lab-grown-vaginas-implanted-successfully-in-4-teenagers/
Who's That Noisy
- Who's That Noisy Answer to last week: Vomit Comet
Interview
- Interview with Massimo Piggliucci Response to Neil deGrasse Tyson http://scientiasalon.wordpress.com/2014/05/12/neil-degrasse-tyson-and-the-value-of-philosophy/
Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]
- Item #1 Science There is no significant evidence that flossing reduces plaque or the incidence of caries. http://www.nature.com/ebd/journal/v13/n1/abs/6400835a.html
- Item #2 Science Antibiotic prophylaxis is no longer routinely recommended prior to dental procedures for those with heart murmurs, valve disease, or most other heart conditions. http://www.uptodate.com/contents/antibiotics-before-procedures-beyond-the-basics
- Item #3 Fiction Daily tooth brushing is associated with an increased risk of receding gums. http://ebd.ada.org/en/evidence/evidence-by-topic/periodontics/does-tooth-brushing-influence-the-development-and-progression-of-non-inflammatory-gingival-recessio?Tab=2
Skeptical Quote of the Week
- Skeptical Quote of the Week “Science is more than a body of knowledge. It is a way of thinking; a way of skeptically interrogating the universe with a fine understanding of human fallibility. If we are not able to ask skeptical questions, to interrogate those who tell us that something is true, to be skeptical of those in authority, then, we are up for grabs for the next charlatan (political or religious) who comes rambling along.” - Carl Sagan