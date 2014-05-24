Podcast #463 - May 24th, 2014
Interview with Jason Luchtefeld and Grant Ritchey
This Day in Skepticism: Yness Mexica and Helen Taussig
News Items: Planet-Eating Stars, Fluoride and Vaccines are Safe, Nasal Strips for Horses, Jupiter's Red Spot Shrinking, Military Response to Zombies
Who's That Noisy
Your Questions and E-mails: Harmonized Water
Science or Fiction
This Day in Skepticism
- May 24th Happy birthday to botanical badass Yness Mexica: http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ynes_Mexia and cardiologist Helen Taussig: http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Helen_B._Taussig
News Items
- Planet-Eating Stars http://www.cnet.com/news/planet-eating-stars-could-help-search-for-other-earths/
- Fluoride and Vaccines are Safe http://theness.com/neurologicablog/index.php/new-study-shows-fluoride-safe/ http://www.sciencebasedmedicine.org/vaccines-still-not-linked-to-autism/
- Nasal Strips for Horses http://time.com/105634/california-chrome-triple-crown-nasal-strips-horse-racing-belmont-stakes/
- Jupiter’s Red Spot Shrinking http://www.livescience.com/45660-jupiter-great-red-spot-shrinking-video.html
- Military Response to Zombies http://t.co/nTh2DgitKB
Who's That Noisy
- Who's That Noisy Answer to last week: Al Paca
Questions and Emails
- Question #1: Drinkable UV Protection Hi there! http://www.harmonizedwater.com I just saw this in an article in the Daily Mail and thought it would be perfect for the show. Maybe you have covered it before but not to my knowledge. When I first saw the headline about drinkable UV protection I thought it might be real…imagine my disappointment! It seems amazing that they have even got away with the ad.. I look forward to hearing your comments. YIS Mike Dublin, Ireland
Interview
- Interview with Jason Luchtefeld and Grant Ritchey PrismPodcast
Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]
- Item #1 Fiction A Chinese miner, who was trapped underground for 17 years, was recently rescued by excavators. http://tinyurl.com/nhpag7x
- Item #2 Science A recent study of buried remains concludes that survivors of the 14th century black death had a significantly increased life expectancy following the plague. http://tinyurl.com/m3ollpe
- Item #3 Science Sony has announced the return of tape backup, with a cassette that can hold 185 TB of data. http://tinyurl.com/lp63j5j
Skeptical Quote of the Week
- Skeptical Quote of the Week “People who devote their lives to studying something often come to believe that the object of their fascination is the key to understanding everything” - Jonathan Haidt