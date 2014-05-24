Question #1: Drinkable UV Protection

Hi there! http://www.harmonizedwater.com I just saw this in an article in the Daily Mail and thought it would be perfect for the show. Maybe you have covered it before but not to my knowledge. When I first saw the headline about drinkable UV protection I thought it might be real…imagine my disappointment! It seems amazing that they have even got away with the ad.. I look forward to hearing your comments. YIS Mike Dublin, Ireland