Podcast #465 - June 7th, 2014
Interview with Bug Girl
This Day in Skepticism: British Museum
News Items: Mega - Earth, Secondary Drowning, Medical Information on Wikipedia, Lady Hurricanes, Black Hole Magnetism
Who's That Noisy
Your Questions and E-mails: Third-Hand Smoke
Science or Fiction
This Day in Skepticism
- June 7, 1753 the British Museum is founded. http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/British_museum
News Items
- Mega-Earth http://smithsonianscience.org/2014/06/astronomers-find-new-type-planet-mega-earth/
- Secondary Drowning http://smithsonianscience.org/2014/06/astronomers-find-new-type-planet-mega-earth/
- Medical Information on Wikipedia http://theness.com/neurologicablog/index.php/medical-information-on-wikipedia/
- Lady Hurricanes http://www.usatoday.com/story/weather/2014/06/02/hurricane-female-names-deadly/9868413/
- Black Hole Magnetism http://phys.org/news/2014-06-surprisingly-strong-magnetic-fields-black.html
Who's That Noisy
- Who's That Noisy Answer to last week: Fox
Questions and Emails
- Question #1: Third-Hand Smoke I read that there are studies that suggest that third-hand smoke is hazardous to infants. Is this something to be concerned about, or is it too early to tell? Thanks! - Blake Caldwell Pennsylvania
Interview
- Interview with Bug Girl http://www.wired.com/category/charismaticminifauna/
Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]
- Item #1 Science The commercial strawberry is octoploid, meaning it has four entire genomes (four complete sets of chromosomes) in each nucleus.
- Item #2 Science One of the first strawberry scientists was a teenager that examined strawberry plants and arranged them by genetic complexity into a “geneology”, 100 years before Mendel, that still holds up to today’s molecular resolution.
- Item #3 Fiction Today’s commercial strawberries descend from a cross between two species; a wild strawberry brought to France from Chile by a spy in 1714, and an ornamental plant called the meadowsweet, brought to France from N. America in the 1500’s.
- Item #4 Science Strawberries are in the same subfamily and are closely related to roses. They are also in the same family with apples, plums, and almonds.
Skeptical Quote of the Week
- Skeptical Quote of the Week 'Don't let us forget that the causes of human actions are usually immeasurably more complex and varied than our subsequent explanations of them. And these can rarely be distinctly defined. The best course for the story-teller at times is to confine himself to a simple narrative of events.' This is from 'The Idiot' by Fyodor Dostoevsky