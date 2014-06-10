Podcast #466 - June 14th, 2014
This Day in Skepticism: Space Monkeys
News Items: Turing Test, Psychic Fails, Origin of the Moon, Dragon V2, NASA Starship, Smallest Star
Who's That Noisy
Your Questions and E-mails: Schizophrenia or Possession
Science or Fiction
News Items: Turing Test, Psychic Fails, Origin of the Moon, Dragon V2, NASA Starship, Smallest Star
Who's That Noisy
Your Questions and E-mails: Schizophrenia or Possession
Science or Fiction
Update Required To play the media you will need to either update your browser to a recent version or update your Flash plugin.
This Day in Skepticism
- June 14, 1948 http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Monkeys_in_space
News Items
- Turing Test http://theness.com/neurologicablog/index.php/turing-test-2014/
- Psychic Fails http://radaronline.com/exclusives/2014/06/long-island-medium-theresa-caputo-fraud-investigation-audience-complaints/ http://www.dailystar.co.uk/news/latest-news/380833/Celeb-psychic-left-red-faced-after-summoning-ALIVE-audience-member
- Origin of the Moon http://theness.com/neurologicablog/index.php/origins-of-the-moon/
- Dragon V2 http://new.livestream.com/spacex/DragonV2
- NASA Starship http://sploid.gizmodo.com/holy-crap-nasas-interplanetary-spaceship-concept-is-fr-1589001939
- Smallest Sun http://www.slate.com/blogs/bad_astronomy/2014/06/11/the_brown_dwarf_limit_astronomers_have_found_the_smallest_star_known.html
Who's That Noisy
- Who's That Noisy Answer to last week: River Otters
Questions and Emails
- Question #1: Schizophrenia or Possession Non-science efforts (alternative med and now here, religion) create their own journals b/c they can't publish in real journals and then promote this absolute CRAP! I can hear Jay absolutely losing his mind about this… which paradoxically is helping me to keep mine… http://whyevolutionistrue.wordpress.com/2014/06/10/academic-journal-suggests-that-demonic-possession-may-cause-schizophrenia/ Just the worst. Rick Riess Boston http://link.springer.com/article/10.1007%2Fs10943-012-9673-y#page-1
Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]
- Item #1 Science A new study concludes that the internet is not responsible for the decline of the newspaper industry. http://www.chicagobooth.edu/about/newsroom/press-releases/2014/2014-06-10
- Item #2 Fiction Scientists have discovered the most ancient fox ancestor, an arctic breed found with gnawed mammoth bones indicating the foxes were scavengers. http://news.nationalgeographic.com/news/2014/06/140610-animals-foxes-tibet-new-species-fossils-science/?rptregcta=reg_free_np&rptregcampaign=20131016_rw_membership_r1p_us_dr_w# (submitted by David Brown)
- Item #3 Science Engineers have developed a method for creating inflatable concrete domed structures and have built the first test structure. http://www.tuwien.ac.at/en/news/news_detail/article/8816/
Skeptical Quote of the Week
- Skeptical Quote of the Week “Anyone is entitled to have his hunch, but before a hunch can attain even the modest dignity of an informed guess it needs to be shaped by an understanding of the evidence.” Thomas Charles Edwards