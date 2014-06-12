Podcast #467 - June 21st, 2014
This Day in Skepticism: Summer Solstice
Cosmos Review
News Items: Chopra Challenge, New Computer Architecture, Oz Skewered, Self-Repairing Teeth
Who's That Noisy
Your Questions and E-mails: Solar Power
Science or Fiction
This Day in Skepticism
- June 21 Summer Solstice
Special Report
- Review Cosmos Series with Neil DeGrasse Tyson
News Items
- Chopra Challenge to Skeptics http://theness.com/neurologicablog/index.php/deepak-challenge-to-skeptics/
- New Computer Architecture http://sciencealert.com.au/news/20141506-25678.html
- Dr Oz Skewered http://skepchick.org/2014/06/update-claire-mccaskill-skewers-dr-oz/
- Self-Repairing Teeth http://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/home/science/Soon-decayed-tooth-may-repair-itself/articleshow/36705951.cms
Who's That Noisy
- Who's That Noisy Answer to last week: Gwyneth Paltrow
Questions and Emails
- Question #1: Solar Energy I saw this graphic about solar energy on your facebook page: http://boingboing.net/2014/06/12/the-total-area-of-solar-panels.html Having a little experience with renewable electricity generation, this graphic seemed overly optimistic. So I dug into the numbers a bit more. Apparently this graphic comes from a diploma thesis (http://www.dlr.de/…/Ecobalance_of_a_Solar_Electricity… ). On page 11 she takes 250GWh/km^2 as an assumed base yield. This would work out to 250kWh/m^2. But according to Wikipedia (http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Sun#Sunlight ) we only receive about 1kW/m^2 of energy at the surface of the earth. Where are those extra 249kw/m^2 coming from? I then looked up numbers for an existing solar generation plant- the 354 MW SEGS solar complex in northern San Bernardino County, California (http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Solar_Energy_Generating_Systems ). This plant can generate up to 354 MW but covers 1,600 acres or 6.475 km^2. This suggests a yield of approximately 55 MW / km^2 or 0.055 kW / m^2. Am I making a silly mathematical mistake or is this graphic in error by three orders of magnitude? Paul LaMar United States
Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]
- Item #1 Science The average American uses 80-100 gallons of water per day, mostly from flushing toilets. http://www.allaboutwater.org/water-facts.html
- Item #2 Science There are 19 known phases of ice. http://www1.lsbu.ac.uk/water/ice.html
- Item #3 Fiction A new analysis of the surface of Pluto’s largest moon, Charon, and its orbit around Pluto concludes that it likely harbors liquid water beneath its surface. http://www.nasa.gov/content/goddard/cracks-in-plutos-moon-could-indicate-it-once-had-an-underground-ocean/#.U6Ht7vldV8E
Skeptical Quote of the Week
- Skeptical Quote of the Week “We establish no religion in this country, we command no worship, we mandate no belief, nor will we ever. Church and state are, and must remain, separate.”- Ronald Reagan (1911-2004), 40th President of the United States