Podcast #468 - June 28th, 2014
This Day in Skepticism: Baron of Arizona
News items: Micro Architecture, Massive Underground Ocean, 9/11 Debate, Whooping Cough Epidemic, Trophy Wife
Who's That Noisy
Your Questions and E-mails: Teleporting Information
Science or Fiction
This Day in Skepticism
- June 28, 1895 The Court of Private Land Claims rules James Reavis' claim to Barony of Arizona is 'wholly fictitious and fraudulent.' http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/James_Reavis
News Items
- Micro Architecture http://www.theskepticsguide.org/micro-architecture-design-is-so-strong-its-silly
- Massive Underground Ocean http://www.theskepticsguide.org/micro-architecture-design-is-so-strong-its-silly
- 9/11 Debate http://theness.com/neurologicablog/index.php/911-conspiracy-debate-part-ii/
- Whooping Cough Epidemic http://www.cnn.com/2014/06/13/health/whooping-cough-california/
- Trophy Wife http://asr.sagepub.com/content/early/2014/05/29/0003122414536391.abstract
Who's That Noisy
- Who's That Noisy Answer to last week: Arthur Conan Doyle
Questions and Emails
- Question #1: Teleporting Information Dear Rogues (particularly Bob), I have been waiting for the past two weeks for you to discuss this news item about teleporting information: http://www.nytimes.com/2014/05/30/science/scientists-report-finding-reliable-way-to-teleport-data.html?_r=0. I thought to myself, 'What does this really mean? How likely is it to turn into something interesting some time soon? Surely I can count on the rogues to enlighten me.' Alas, the item has not appeared on the SGU so far, and, in a fog of disillusionment, I decided to send it in (and presumably add to the 10,000 other e-mails you have no doubt received suggesting you cover it). Anyway, I hope to hear your thoughts on it soon. Cheers! John Dunham United States, Vermont
Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]
- Item #1 Science Astronomers have detected the coolest white dwarf ever discovered, so cool that it is essentially an Earth-sized diamond. https://public.nrao.edu/news/pressreleases/cold-white-dwarf
- Item #2 Fiction New research suggests that after 3-4 repetitions of studying, further repetitions actually diminish memory recall. http://news.uci.edu/press-releases/uci-study-finds-that-learning-by-repetition-impairs-recall-of-details/
- Item #3 Science Research funded by the US Naval Research Lab details a plan to reduce devastating tornadoes by building a series of giant walls throughout “tornado alley.” http://www.worldscientific.com/page/pressroom/2014-06-23-02
Skeptical Quote of the Week
- Skeptical Quote of the Week 'The significance of our lives and our fragile planet is then determined only by our own wisdom and courage. We are the custodians of life’s meaning. We long for a parent to care for us, to forgive us our errors, to save us from our childish mistakes. But knowledge is preferable to ignorance. Better by far to embrace the hard truth than a reassuring fable. If we crave some cosmic purpose, then let us find ourselves a worthy goal.' Carl Sagan