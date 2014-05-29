Question #1: Teleporting Information

Dear Rogues (particularly Bob), I have been waiting for the past two weeks for you to discuss this news item about teleporting information: http://www.nytimes.com/2014/05/30/science/scientists-report-finding-reliable-way-to-teleport-data.html?_r=0. I thought to myself, 'What does this really mean? How likely is it to turn into something interesting some time soon? Surely I can count on the rogues to enlighten me.' Alas, the item has not appeared on the SGU so far, and, in a fog of disillusionment, I decided to send it in (and presumably add to the 10,000 other e-mails you have no doubt received suggesting you cover it). Anyway, I hope to hear your thoughts on it soon. Cheers! John Dunham United States, Vermont