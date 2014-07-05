Podcast #469 - July 5th, 2014
This Day in Skepticism: PT Barnum
News Items: Food Fears, Higgs Follow Up, Free Will, Rights of Unvaccinated, KFC Hoax
Who's That Noisy
Your E-mails and Questions: Isagenix
Science or Fiction
News Items: Food Fears, Higgs Follow Up, Free Will, Rights of Unvaccinated, KFC Hoax
Who's That Noisy
Your E-mails and Questions: Isagenix
Science or Fiction
Update Required To play the media you will need to either update your browser to a recent version or update your Flash plugin.
This Day in Skepticism
- July 5, 1810 Happy Birthday to PT Barnum
News Items
- Food Fears http://www.sciencebasedmedicine.org/food-fears/
- Higgs Follow Up http://www.theskepticsguide.org/higgs-boson-is-exactly-what-i-hoped-it-wasnt
- Free Will http://www.independent.co.uk/news/science/free-will-could-be-the-result-of-background-noise-in-the-brain-study-suggests-9553678.html
- Rights of the Unvaccinated http://www.vox.com/2014/6/24/5837968/court-ruling-parents-dont-have-the-right-to-send-their-unvaccinated?utm_medium=social&utm_source=facebook&utm_name=staff&utm_campaign=ezraklein&utm_content=tuesday
- KFC Hoax http://www.wapt.com/news/central-mississippi/jackson/local-paper-says-source-believes-kfc-incident-is-hoax/26633136#!3hG8k
Who's That Noisy
- Who's That Noisy Answer to last week: revealed next week
Questions and Emails
- Question #1: Isagenix Recently, my older sister has been ranting and raving about Isagenix. At first I figured it was just another health craze she'd latched on to. But then I heard her talking about a sales model that sounding suspiciously like a multi-level marketing scheme and I was instantly suspicious of the entire thing. I did some research and very quickly discovered an article on sciencebasedmedicine. My sister is notoriously bad with money and has never been particularly good at spotting a scam. I'm just really worried this might significantly impact her life for the worse and I'd like some help trying to steer her away from this path. Austin Baysinger Davie, Florida
Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]
- Item #1 Science Relatively speaking, Earth is smoother than a bowling ball. http://www.curiouser.co.uk/facts/smooth_earth.htm
- Item #2 Science There are about 8.6 million lightning strikes per day on Earth. http://www.newton.dep.anl.gov/askasci/wea00/wea00239.htm
- Item #3 Science All the Earth’s gold could cover the entire surface of the planet to a depth of 1.5 feet (0.45 meters). http://thegoldlab.com/2013/12/gold-facts-much-gold-earths-core/#.U6tIbPldV8E
- Item #4 Fiction There is about as much volume of ice in Antartica as there is water in the Atlantic ocean. http://www.bbc.com/news/science-environment-21692423 https://ngdc.noaa.gov/mgg/global/etopo1_ocean_volumes.html
Skeptical Quote of the Week
- Skeptical Quote of the Week “Where there is evidence, no one speaks of faith. We do not speak of faith that two and two are four or that the earth is round.We only speak of faith when we wish to substitute emotion for evidence.” Bertrand Russell