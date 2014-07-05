Question #1: Isagenix

Recently, my older sister has been ranting and raving about Isagenix. At first I figured it was just another health craze she'd latched on to. But then I heard her talking about a sales model that sounding suspiciously like a multi-level marketing scheme and I was instantly suspicious of the entire thing. I did some research and very quickly discovered an article on sciencebasedmedicine. My sister is notoriously bad with money and has never been particularly good at spotting a scam. I'm just really worried this might significantly impact her life for the worse and I'd like some help trying to steer her away from this path. Austin Baysinger Davie, Florida