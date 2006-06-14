Consensus on Global Warming

I would like to inform Mr. Novella that consensus is not a scientific term. He should make his decisions based on evidence, rather than basing them on a consensus (I thought that's what skeptics were supposed to do).



It would also serve Mr. (sic) Novella well to reaquaint himself with his list of logical fallacies. His argument for the existance and seriousness of anthropogenic global warming is clearly reliant on the argument from authority. He believes in global warming because there is a consensus.



Real skeptics follow the evidence. I suggest that Steve do some actual research before reaching a conclusion, and if he finds some evidence to support his predetermined conclusion, then he should discuss that on the show. Evidence for or against the idea of global warming would be more informative than a broken-record repetition of 'consensus, consensus, consensus...'



Mark Goddard

US

