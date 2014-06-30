Question #1: TDDCS

Hi crew, DIY trans dermal direct current stimulation - what gives? It seems that there's a popular movement emerging - people are building their own DIY stim kits, and a few companies are marketing them. However, the way it's presented has multiple characteristics of pseudoscience. I understand there's some serious research underway... but is it really such a good idea to build an at-home kit to send currents through your own head? I feel the obvious answer is hell no. With a side of no, seriously. If only someone knew a neuroscientist who could comment... Love the show, etc Gareth in Sydney http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Transcranial_direct-current_stimulation http://www.diytdcs.com/ 'Become a tDCS expert in only a few hours!' - wtf? http://www.hopkinsmedicine.org/psychiatry/specialty_areas/brain_stimulation/tdcs.html