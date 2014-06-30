Podcast #470 - July 12th, 2014
This Day in Skepticism: Buckminster Fuller
News Items: Solar Freakin' Rebuttal, Slower Light, Orion Capsule, UFO Sightings, Facebook Experiment
Who's That Noisy
Your Questions and E-mails: Transdermal Direct Current Stimulation
Science or Fiction
This Day in Skepticism
- July 12, 1895 Happy birthday to Buckminster Fuller! http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Buckminster_Fuller
News Items
- Solar Freakin' Rebuttal http://www.solarroadways.com/clearingthefreakinair.shtml
- Slower Light http://www.theskepticsguide.org/closest-supernova-may-prove-light-is-slower-than-we-think-or-something-else
- Orion Capsule http://www.theskepticsguide.org/orion-capsule-gets-one-step-closer
- UFO Sightings http://www.economist.com/news/united-states/21605918-everything-you-need-know-about-ufos-0
- Facebook Experiment http://www.bbc.com/news/technology-28051930 http://www.sciencebasedmedicine.org/did-facebook-and-pnas-violate-human-research-protections-in-an-unethical-experiment/
Who's That Noisy
- Who's That Noisy Answer to last week: PC fan error
Questions and Emails
- Question #1: TDDCS Hi crew, DIY trans dermal direct current stimulation - what gives? It seems that there's a popular movement emerging - people are building their own DIY stim kits, and a few companies are marketing them. However, the way it's presented has multiple characteristics of pseudoscience. I understand there's some serious research underway... but is it really such a good idea to build an at-home kit to send currents through your own head? I feel the obvious answer is hell no. With a side of no, seriously. If only someone knew a neuroscientist who could comment... Love the show, etc Gareth in Sydney http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Transcranial_direct-current_stimulation http://www.diytdcs.com/ 'Become a tDCS expert in only a few hours!' - wtf? http://www.hopkinsmedicine.org/psychiatry/specialty_areas/brain_stimulation/tdcs.html
Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]
- Item #1 Science Researchers find that a mutation in a skin protein not related to pigment has a greater effect on Vitamin D levels than does melanin. http://link.springer.com/article/10.1007%2Fs11692-014-9282-7
- Item #2 Science A new study finds that cats and elephants, and all animals intermediate in size, empty their bladders in the same amount of time, regardless of volume. http://www.news.gatech.edu/2014/06/30/study-animal-urination-could-lead-better-engineered-products
Skeptical Quote of the Week
- Skeptical Quote of the Week 'The capacity to blunder slightly is the real marvel of DNA. Without this special attribute, we would still be anaerobic bacteria and there would be no music.' — Lewis Thomas