The Rogues' Gallery

News, Opinion, and Interesting Items in Science and Skepticism

Podcast #471 - July 19th, 2014

Main Image for Episode 471
Interview with James Randi and Massimo Polidoro
This Day in Skepticism: Flitch Day
News Items: European Commission Human Brain Project, Guru Dead or Meditating, Ex-Exoplanets, Buzz Aldrin UFO Encounter, Alone with one's Thoughts, BBC Ditches False Balance
Science or Fiction

This Day in Skepticism

  • July 19, 1104 Happy Flitch Day

News Items

  • European Commission Human Brain Project http://theness.com/neurologicablog/index.php/european-commission-human-brain-project-hubbub/
  • Guru Dead or Meditating http://www.nbcnews.com/news/world/indian-guru-dead-or-meditating-170-million-depends-answer-n117691
  • Ex-Exoplanets http://www.theskepticsguide.org/the-king-of-exo-planets-disappears-in-a-puff-of-spectroscopy
  • Buzz Aldrin UFO http://www.businessinsider.com/buzz-aldrins-apollo-11-ufo-encounter-2014-7
  • Alone with One's Thoughts https://www.bostonglobe.com/news/science/2014/07/03/idle/J2LpEcTdZzLykRCTnZ80fL/story.html
  • BBC Ditches False Balance http://www.theskepticsguide.org/bbc-ditches-false-balance

Interview

  • Interview with James Randi and Massimo Polidoro Live from TAM 2014

Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]

  • Item #1 Neuroscientists have discovered a single brainstem neuron that, when stimulated, can render a subject unconscious.
  • Item #2 Dolphin brains have 61 billion neurons, almost as many as humans (86 billion) and much more than chimps (7 billion).
  • Item #3 The American Psychological Association, after thorough evaluation, deemed 'brainwashing' to be without scientific merit.

Skeptical Quote of the Week

  • Skeptical Quote of the Week 'We have to live today by what truth we can get today and be ready tomorrow to call it falsehood.' - William James