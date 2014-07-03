Podcast #471 - July 19th, 2014
Interview with James Randi and Massimo Polidoro
This Day in Skepticism: Flitch Day
News Items: European Commission Human Brain Project, Guru Dead or Meditating, Ex-Exoplanets, Buzz Aldrin UFO Encounter, Alone with one's Thoughts, BBC Ditches False Balance
Science or Fiction
This Day in Skepticism
- July 19, 1104 Happy Flitch Day
News Items
- European Commission Human Brain Project http://theness.com/neurologicablog/index.php/european-commission-human-brain-project-hubbub/
- Guru Dead or Meditating http://www.nbcnews.com/news/world/indian-guru-dead-or-meditating-170-million-depends-answer-n117691
- Ex-Exoplanets http://www.theskepticsguide.org/the-king-of-exo-planets-disappears-in-a-puff-of-spectroscopy
- Buzz Aldrin UFO http://www.businessinsider.com/buzz-aldrins-apollo-11-ufo-encounter-2014-7
- Alone with One's Thoughts https://www.bostonglobe.com/news/science/2014/07/03/idle/J2LpEcTdZzLykRCTnZ80fL/story.html
- BBC Ditches False Balance http://www.theskepticsguide.org/bbc-ditches-false-balance
Interview
- Interview with James Randi and Massimo Polidoro Live from TAM 2014
Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]
- Item #1 Fiction Neuroscientists have discovered a single brainstem neuron that, when stimulated, can render a subject unconscious.
- Item #2 Science Dolphin brains have 61 billion neurons, almost as many as humans (86 billion) and much more than chimps (7 billion).
- Item #3 Science The American Psychological Association, after thorough evaluation, deemed 'brainwashing' to be without scientific merit.
Skeptical Quote of the Week
- Skeptical Quote of the Week 'We have to live today by what truth we can get today and be ready tomorrow to call it falsehood.' - William James