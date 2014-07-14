Podcast #472 - July 26th, 2014
This Day in Skepticism: Pierre and Marie Curie
News Items: SGU Sued, Mike Adams and Monsanto, Malaysia Flight MH17, Ken Ham Denies Aliens, Pits on the Moon
Who's That Noisy
Your Questions and E-mails: Humor in Education
Science or Fiction
News Items: SGU Sued, Mike Adams and Monsanto, Malaysia Flight MH17, Ken Ham Denies Aliens, Pits on the Moon
Who's That Noisy
Your Questions and E-mails: Humor in Education
Science or Fiction
Update Required To play the media you will need to either update your browser to a recent version or update your Flash plugin.
This Day in Skepticism
- July 26, 1895 Pierre and Marie Curie Married http://wiki.answers.com/Q/When_did_Marie_Curie_and_Pierre_Curie_get_married
News Items
- SGU Gets Sued http://www.sciencebasedmedicine.org/another-lawsuit-to-suppress-legitimate-criticism-this-time-sbm/
- Mike Adams and Monsanto http://theness.com/neurologicablog/index.php/mike-adams-is-a-dangerous-loon/
- Malaysia Flight MH17 Conspiracy Theories https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ecl9_OdajII
- Ken Ham Denies Aliens http://theness.com/neurologicablog/index.php/aliens-are-sinners/
- Pits on the Moon http://www.theskepticsguide.org/the-surface-of-the-moon-is-the-pits-unless-youre-in-a-pit
Who's That Noisy
- Who's That Noisy Answer to #469: Janov #470: Benny Hinn
Questions and Emails
- Question #1: Humor in Science Love the show – long time listener and so forth. I look forward to meeting you all at the upcoming Australian Skeptic's conference. This question may be of particular interest to Jay, as he strikes me as a Weird Al fan… I was listening to the new Weird Al Yankovic album Mandatory Fun earlier today and it got me thinking (always a good thing) – do you think humour is a good introduction to skepticism? Weird Al's song 'Word Crimes' is a good example of this – it attacks common grammatical and linguistic errors via a catchy (if somewhat disposable) song. George Hrab also skirts the line between education and piss-taking in some of his songs, but humour can be a double edged sword, particularly if people think you're making fun of them. What do you think? Is humour a good way to get around mental barriers that a logical argument may not? On a totally different note, I am a hot air balloon pilot and would like to offer you a flight when you're in Australia. Hopefully the finer details of the trip are starting to come together – please let me know if you're at all interested as there are some logistics involved in arranging crew. I gave Geo a flight the last time he was out here so he should be able to vouch for my comparative safety. Keep up the good work, Cheers, John Turnbull Sydney Australia ps. forgive the constant misspelling of the word 'humour' – I am Australian and that is how it is spelt ;)
Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]
- Item #1 Science A new study finds that mouse-eared bats use the polarization of light in the evening sky to calibrate their magnetic sense of direction. http://www.mpg.de/8313923/polarized_light_bats
- Item #2 Science Researchers find that worker honey bees keep their hives cool by using their bodies to absorb heat and then transfer the heat to cooler parts of the hive. http://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2014/07/140723161912.htm
- Item #3 Fiction A 15 year study of blue whale feeding behavior finds that their feeding grounds have been moving steadily north. http://www.plosone.org/article/info%3Adoi%2F10.1371%2Fjournal.pone.0102959
Skeptical Quote of the Week
- Skeptical Quote of the Week 'Faced with the choice between changing one's mind and proving that there is no need to do so, almost everyone gets busy on the proof.' - John Kenneth Galbraith