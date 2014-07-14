Podcast #473 - August 2nd, 2014
Interview with Bill Nye
This Day in Skepticism: Greenwhich Mean Time
News Items: Mike Adams Follow Up, Battery Advance, Ray Comfort's Gravity Gaffe, Dinosaur Feathers, Dinosaur Extinction
Who's That Noisy
Science or Fiction
This Day in Skepticism: Greenwhich Mean Time
News Items: Mike Adams Follow Up, Battery Advance, Ray Comfort's Gravity Gaffe, Dinosaur Feathers, Dinosaur Extinction
Who's That Noisy
Science or Fiction
Update Required To play the media you will need to either update your browser to a recent version or update your Flash plugin.
This Day in Skepticism
- August 2, 1880 Greenwich Mean Time (GMT) was adopted officially by Parliament.
News Items
- Mike Adams Follow Up http://www.geneticliteracyproject.org/2014/07/28/fbi-turns-up-heat-on-mike-adams-as-health-ranger-fiasco-widens-plus-adams-archive/
- Battery Advance http://www.theskepticsguide.org/scientists-approach-holy-grail-of-battery-technology-but-is-it-more-of-a-holey-grail
- Ray Comfort's Gravity Gaffe http://www.theskepticsguide.org/ray-comforts-gravity-gaffe
- Dinosaur Feathers http://www.theskepticsguide.org/most-dinosaurs-may-have-had-feathers
- Dinosaur Extinction http://theness.com/neurologicablog/index.php/dinosaur-extinction-revisited/
Who's That Noisy
- Who's That Noisy Answer to last week: Dot Matrix Printer
Interview
- Interview With Bill Nye http://billnye.com/
Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]
- Item #1 Science A recently published analysis indicates that, if we continue our current mix of electricity generation, 20-40% of the world will have serious water shortage by 2020, and there will be a global water shortage by 2040. http://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2014/07/140729093112.htm
- Item #2 Science Physicists have successfully separated the properties of a particle from the particle itself, so the particle was in one location while its magnetic moment was in another. http://blogs.chapman.edu/press-room/2014/07/23/the-quantum-cheshire-cat-can-a-particle-be-separated-from-its-properties/
- Item #3 Fiction Researchers have successfully created Cooper pairs, the hallmark of superconductivity, in an indium alloy at near room temperature. http://www.eurekalert.org/pub_releases/2014-07/uoia-pun072814.php
Skeptical Quote of the Week
- Skeptical Quote of the Week “I hope that every [person] at one point in their life has the opportunity to have something that is at the heart of their being, something so central to their being that if they lose it they won’t feel they’re human anymore, to be proved wrong because that’s the liberation that science provides. The realization that to assume the truth, to assume the answer before you ask the questions leads you nowhere.” -Lawrence M. Krauss