Question #1: Herxing

What can you guys tell me about 'herxing' (aka Jarisch-Herxheimer reaction)? As far as I can make out, it is a minor footnote of medical science, but to the 'chronic Lyme' crowd it is a crucial and magical diagnostic tool — better than any serological test. According to Wikipedia, 'reaction commonly occurs within two hours of drug administration, but is usually self-limiting.' In 'chronic Lyme' land, though, herxing goes on for days, weeks, months, years. It waxes and wanes. It can produce a wide variety of symptoms and often resembles the throes of religious ecstasy. Most dubious, 'chronic Lyme' sufferers are instructed to gauge their own health and response to treatment with this bizarro yardstick where the sicker you feel, the better you're getting. Seems like a sketchy racket to me. Kindly disinfect with sunlight. Thanks! Jeremy NYC