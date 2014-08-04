Podcast #474 - August 9th, 2014
Interview with Dr. Karl Kruszelnicki
This Day in Skepticism: Nagasaki
New Items: Ebola 2014, Rosetta in Orbit, EM Drive, Hobbit Update, Volcanoes on Io
Who's That Noisy
Your Questions and E-mails: Herxing
Science or Fiction
This Day in Skepticism
- August 9, 1945 Nuclear bombing of Nagasaki
News Items
- Ebola 2014 http://theness.com/neurologicablog/index.php/ebola-pseudoscience/
- Rosetta in Orbit http://www.cnn.com/2014/08/06/world/rosetta-spacecraft-comet-approach/
- EM Drive http://theness.com/neurologicablog/index.php/nasa-tests-em-drive/
- Hobbit Update http://www.theskepticsguide.org/hobbit-specimen-likely-down-syndrome
- Volcanoes on Io http://www.theskepticsguide.org/jupiters-moon-io-two-weeks-of-volcanic-hell
Who's That Noisy
- Who's That Noisy Answer to last week: Dolph Lundgren
Questions and Emails
- Question #1: Herxing What can you guys tell me about 'herxing' (aka Jarisch-Herxheimer reaction)? As far as I can make out, it is a minor footnote of medical science, but to the 'chronic Lyme' crowd it is a crucial and magical diagnostic tool — better than any serological test. According to Wikipedia, 'reaction commonly occurs within two hours of drug administration, but is usually self-limiting.' In 'chronic Lyme' land, though, herxing goes on for days, weeks, months, years. It waxes and wanes. It can produce a wide variety of symptoms and often resembles the throes of religious ecstasy. Most dubious, 'chronic Lyme' sufferers are instructed to gauge their own health and response to treatment with this bizarro yardstick where the sicker you feel, the better you're getting. Seems like a sketchy racket to me. Kindly disinfect with sunlight. Thanks! Jeremy NYC
Interview
Interview with Dr. Karl Kruszelnicki
Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]
- Item #1 Science Researchers report that they were able to change the color of a butterfly population’s wings from brown to violet in just six generations of selection. http://news.yale.edu/2014/08/05/butterflies-are-free-change-colors-new-yale-research
- Item #2 Fiction A new study finds that asking people a single question, to rate themselves on a 7 point narcissism scale, is as reliable and valid as longer narcissism surveys consisting of 40 or more questions. http://www.plosone.org/article/fetchObject.action?uri=info:doi/10.1371/journal.pone.0103469&representation=PDF
- Item #3 Science Scientists have developed a technique for bending sound waves along a curved path in open air, without the need of any special medium. https://newscenter.lbl.gov/2014/08/04/bottling-up-sound-waves/
Skeptical Quote of the Week
- Skeptical Quote of the Week 'You got it buddy: the large print giveth, and the small print taketh away / Step right up' - Tom Waits