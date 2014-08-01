Podcast #475 - August 16th, 2014
Guest Rogue: Phil Plait
This Day in Skepticism: Urbain Grandier
News Items: Carrington Event Redux, Rangeomorphs, Shark Week Pseudoscience, Cervical Manipulation and Strokes, iPhone Performace - with Rene Ritchie
Who's That Noisy
Your Questions and E-mails: Ebola and Hobbit Follow Up
Science or Fiction
This Day in Skepticism
- August 16, 1634 Urbain Grandier is burned at the stake for witchcraft. http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Urbain_Grandier
News Items
- Carrington Event Redux http://www.slate.com/blogs/bad_astronomy/2014/08/01/solar_storm_a_massive_2012_cme_just_missed_the_earth.html http://theness.com/neurologicablog/index.php/another-carrington-event-inevitable/
- Rangeomorphs http://www.theskepticsguide.org/the-first-animals-were-living-fractals-maybe
- Shark Week Pseudoscience http://www.vox.com/2014/8/11/5991961/shark-week-is-once-again-making-things-up
- Cervical Manipulation and Strokes http://www.sciencebasedmedicine.org/a-statement-on-cervical-manipulation-and-dissections/
- iPhone Performance http://www.zdnet.com/does-apple-throttle-older-iphones-to-nudge-you-into-buying-a-new-one-7000032136/ with Rene Ritchie, Editor-in-Chief of iMore, co-host of Iterate, Debug, Review, The TV Show, Vector, ZEN & TECH, and MacBreak Weekly podcasts. Cook, grappler, photon wrangler. Follow him on Twitter and Google+.
Who's That Noisy
- Who's That Noisy Answer to last week: Luray Caverns Stalagtite Organ
Questions and Emails
- Question #1: Follow up Ebola Virus and The Hobbit
Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]
- Item #1 Fiction An examination of certain Cro-Magnon remains suggests that a mummification process was used, not unlike early Egyptian techniques. http://www.nature.com/news/mummifying-balm-recipe-is-older-than-the-pharaohs-1.15717
- Item #2 Science For the first time a scientist has developed a technique for creating glass out of elemental metal. http://www.nature.com/nature/journal/v448/n7155/full/448758a.html
- Item #3 Science A new study finds that certain “rubble asteroids” are held together by more than their mutual gravity, and that some other unidentified force is involved. http://www.nature.com/news/near-earth-asteroid-held-together-by-weak-force-1.15713
Skeptical Quote of the Week
- Skeptical Quote of the Week 'There is but one straight course, and that is to seek truth and pursue it steadily.' - George Washington.