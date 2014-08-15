Question #1: Groupthink

I saw an interesting article on Ars Technika discussing the way people take polarised positions based on climate change based on cultural identity rather than it being an issue of scientific literacy. If this is the case, it would help to better explain some of the problems we see with people taking such extreme sides, often without taking an interest in the evidence, even some self identified Skeptics supporting the skeptical position as a knee jerk response rather having used critical thinking; I'm thinking particularly of the many very polarised knee jerk responses we see in comments on SGTTU's Facebook posts. (By the way, I'm sure you've taken to posting occasional purposeful misrepresentations of some stories to test us, to check that we're checking sources etc. – where do I claim my $5 for spotting this. ;) ) Yet another in the pot of various cognitive biases, perhaps, for us to remember when considering our own positions? I don't think this is anything fundamentally new, we were aware of both tribal/group think and biasing responses through the way the questions are asked, but it's great to see more research into this, don't you think? Anyway, keep up the fab work, and here's the article below. Warm Regards Julie Brandon Derby, East Midlands, England, UK, West Europe, Earth, The Solar System, Outer Spiral Arm, Milky Way Galaxy, Local Cluster, The Observable Universe, The Universe, The Metaverse, Reality Related: http://www.govexec.com/excellence/promising-practices/2014/08/against-consensus/91229/?oref=river