Podcast #476 - August 23rd, 2014
This Day in Skepticism: William Wallace
News Items: Robot Swarm, Epigenetics, Black Hole Universe, Man on the Moon, Big Pharma Suicide
Who's That Noisy
Your Questions and E-mails: Groupthink
Science or Fiction
This Day in Skepticism
- August 23, 1305 William Wallace is executed.
News Items
- Robot Swarm http://www.theskepticsguide.org/do-not-be-afraid-of-this-swarm-of-1000-robots
- Epigenetics http://theness.com/neurologicablog/index.php/bad-reporting-about-epigenetics/
- Black Hole Universe http://www.theskepticsguide.org/is-our-universe-a-3-dimensional-wrapper-around-a-4-dimensional-black-hole
- Man on the Moon http://www.slate.com/blogs/bad_astronomy/2014/08/15/google_moon_images_don_t_show_an_alien_there.html
- Big Pharma Suicide http://movies.msn.com/movies/article.aspx?news=884725 http://www.sciencebasedmedicine.org/death-by-medicine/
Who's That Noisy
- Who's That Noisy Answer to last week: Psychic Twins
Questions and Emails
- Question #1: Groupthink I saw an interesting article on Ars Technika discussing the way people take polarised positions based on climate change based on cultural identity rather than it being an issue of scientific literacy. If this is the case, it would help to better explain some of the problems we see with people taking such extreme sides, often without taking an interest in the evidence, even some self identified Skeptics supporting the skeptical position as a knee jerk response rather having used critical thinking; I'm thinking particularly of the many very polarised knee jerk responses we see in comments on SGTTU's Facebook posts. (By the way, I'm sure you've taken to posting occasional purposeful misrepresentations of some stories to test us, to check that we're checking sources etc. – where do I claim my $5 for spotting this. ;) ) Yet another in the pot of various cognitive biases, perhaps, for us to remember when considering our own positions? I don't think this is anything fundamentally new, we were aware of both tribal/group think and biasing responses through the way the questions are asked, but it's great to see more research into this, don't you think? Anyway, keep up the fab work, and here's the article below. Warm Regards Julie Brandon Derby, East Midlands, England, UK, West Europe, Earth, The Solar System, Outer Spiral Arm, Milky Way Galaxy, Local Cluster, The Observable Universe, The Universe, The Metaverse, Reality Related: http://www.govexec.com/excellence/promising-practices/2014/08/against-consensus/91229/?oref=river
Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]
- Item #1 Science The smallest pterosaur had a wingspan of 250 mm or 10 inches ( Nemicolopterus) while the largest had a wingspan of 11 meters or 36 feet and weighed 550 pounds (Quetzalcoatlus northropi). http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Pterosaur_size
- Item #2 Science When first described, Pterodactylus was thought to be an aquatic creature that used its wings for flippers, a theory that remained popular for many decades. http://www.prehistoric-wildlife.com/articles/pterosaurs-an-overview.html
- Item #3 Fiction Unlike birds, pterosaurs had solid bones, allowing them to run on all four limbs. http://mentalfloss.com/article/56021/10-pterosaur-facts-new-exhibit-american-museum-natural-history
- Item #4 Science Pterosaurs were covered in hair, indicating that they were likely warm blooded. http://www.china.org.cn/english/26269.htm
Skeptical Quote of the Week
- Skeptical Quote of the Week 'The eye sees only what the mind is prepared to comprehend.” Henri-Louis Bergson