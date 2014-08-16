Podcast #477 - August 30th, 2014
This Day in Skepticism: Sylvia Earle
News Items: Alternative Research, ISIS Bans Chemistry and Philosophy, Ice Sheets Melting, Hallucigenia, Talking Apes
Who's That Noisy
Science or Fiction
This Day in Skepticism
- August 30, 1935 Happy birthday to Sylvia Earle! http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Sylvia_Earle
News Items
- Alternative Research http://theness.com/neurologicablog/index.php/researchingha-magic/
- ISIS Bans Chemistry and Philosophy http://english.alarabiya.net/en/perspective/features/2014/08/16/ISIS-calls-for-an-Islamic-curriculum-in-Syria-s-Raqa.html?ba
- Ice Sheets Melting http://www.canada.com/news/Federal+government+puts+polar+briefings/10128511/story.html http://www.bbc.com/news/science-environment-28852980
- Hallucigenia http://www.theskepticsguide.org/famous-hallucinatory-fossil-related-to-modern-walking-worm
- Talking Apes http://www.slate.com/articles/health_and_science/science/2014/08/koko_kanzi_and_ape_language_research_criticism_of_working_conditions_and.html
Who's That Noisy
- Who's That Noisy Answer to last week: pending
Name That Logical Fallacy
- Name That Logical Fallacy Charol Shakeshaft and sexual abuse in public schools Hi guys! I was having a casual online debate recently and was criticized for hating on Catholic priests for their sex abuse escapades. I was made aware of a study done in 2004 suggesting that there is '100 times more' abuse in the US public school systems than in the Catholic Church. Many web sites refer to this study in defense of the Catholic Church. I couldn't find much contradicting the notion; just a mention that harassment was lumped in with molestation, making the numbers a bit inflated. I was wondering what you know about this topic, whether the study is valid the way it is being cited, and whether I should stop bringing up Catholic priest / altar boy relations in casual debates. And, is this as major a problem in the school systems as the study suggests? Chris Jodrey Malden, MA
Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]
- Item #1 Fiction Astronomers have observed lightning strikes on the surface of the moon, apparently originating in the wispy lunar atmosphere. http://www.nasa.gov/content/goddard/electric-sparks-may-alter-evolution-of-lunar-soil/#.U_Zs__ldV8E
- Item #2 Science Scientists have discovered the first example of speciation occurring within a single group of animals sharing the same geographic area. http://www.rochester.edu/newscenter/alternate-mechanism-of-species-formation-picks-up-support-thanks-to-a-south-american-ant/
- Item #3 Science A team of chemists and biologists have developed a semi-artificial leaf that, for the first time, is able to turn light into energy faster than natural photosynthesis. http://aktuell.ruhr-uni-bochum.de/pm2014/pm00132.html.en
Skeptical Quote of the Week
- Skeptical Quote of the Week “Scientific method is based on the principle that observation is the judge of whether something is so or not. All other aspects and characteristics of science can be understood directly when we understand that observation is the ultimate and final judge of the truth of an idea. Or, put another way, ‘ the exception proves that the rule is wrong.’ That is the principle of science. If there is an exception to any rule, and if it can be proved by observation, that rule is wrong. So the more specific the rule, the more powerful it is, the more liable it is to exceptions, and the more interesting and valuable it is to check. The method is “try it and see’ and accumulate the information and so on. And so the question ‘if I do it what will happen?’ is a typically scientific question.” - Richard Feynman