Podcast #478 - September 6th, 2014
This Day in Skepticism: First Heart Surgery
News Items: Neanderthal Shot by Time Traveler, Barreleye Fish, Eating Insects, Victor Stenger Dies, The Local Bubble, UN Warns of Killer Robots, Qualcomm Tricorder X-Prize
Special Report: Review of ESP Panel
Science or Fiction
Live Q&A: Imagination in Science, Teaching Scientific Methodology
This Day in Skepticism
- September 6, 1891 First Heart Surgery
News Items
- Neanderthal Shot by a Time Traveler http://www.badarchaeology.com/?page_id=148
- Barreleye Fish http://www.theskepticsguide.org/weird-wildlife-wednesday-what-the-fish
- Eating Insects http://www.iflscience.com/environment/will-we-all-be-eating-insects-50-years
- Victor John Stenger (January 29, 1935 – August 27, 2014)
- The Local Bubble http://www.theskepticsguide.org/our-local-bubble-of-near-nothingness
- UN Warns of Killer Robots http://www.un.org/apps/news/story.asp?NewsID=47794#.VAsyI_ldV8E
- Qualcomm Tricorder X-Prize http://www.qualcommtricorderxprize.org/
Special Report
- Special Report Rogues report from an ESP panel at DragonCon
Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]
- Item #1 Science The record for most time spent in space is held by cosmonaut Sergei Krikalev who has spent 2.2 years in space.
- Item #2 Fiction In 1962, astronaut John Young, as pilot of Gemini 3, smuggled his pet hamster onto the spacecraft. The pet became loose and when NASA was informed they ordered Young to evacuate the capsule before the hamster could cause any damage.
- Item #3 Science The Vostok 1 carrying Yuri Gagarin on the first manned space flight was not designed to land with an occupant, so Gagarin had to eject at 4 miles up.
Live Q&A
- Question #1 The Role of Imagination in Science
- Question #2 Teaching Scientific Methodology
Skeptical Quote of the Week
- Skeptical Quote of the Week Sir Isaac Newton's last words – “I don’t know what I may seem to the world. But as to myself I seem to have been only like a boy playing on the seashore and diverting myself now and then in finding a smoother pebble or a prettier shell than the ordinary, whilst the great ocean of truth lay all undiscovered before me.”