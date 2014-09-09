Podcast #479 - September 13th, 2014
This Day in Skepticism
- September 13, 1848 Vermont railroad worker Phineas Gage survives a 3-foot (0.91 m)-plus iron rod being driven through his head; the reported effects on his behavior and personality stimulate thinking about the nature of the brain and its functions.
News Items
- Jack the Ripper Solved? September 13 TDIS: 1848
- Common Core http://wosu.org/2012/news/2014/09/09/common-core-repeal-effort-criticized-for-creationism-language/
- Canada’s War on Science http://www.huffingtonpost.ca/carol-linnitt/war-on-science-canada_b_5775054.html?utm_hp_ref=tw
- Dreadnoughtus http://www.theskepticsguide.org/new-huge-dreadnoughtus-dinosaur-comes-complete-with-weaponized-tail
- Supplement Company Sues Over Criticism https://www.techdirt.com/articles/20140905/15443428437/dietary-supplement-company-tries-suing-pissedconsumer-citing-buyers-agreement-to-never-say-anything-negative-about-roca.shtml
- Brian Dunning http://www.briandunning.com/message.html
Who's That Noisy
- Who's That Noisy Answer to last week: Donkey, Dwight Eisenhower
Questions and Emails
- Question #1: Corrections “The exception proves the rule.” The meat and leather industries.
Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]
- Item #1 Science Researchers have for the first time constructed a two-dimensional material called germanene, out of a single layer of germanium atoms. http://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2014/09/140909192128.htm
- Item #2 Science Scientists have discovered a new fundamental mechanism of aging linked to faulty DNA repair. http://www.plosgenetics.org/article/info%3Adoi%2F10.1371%2Fjournal.pgen.1004511
- Item #3 Fiction A new study confirms that in some individuals sugar has an effect on the brain similar to narcotics causing a drug-like addiction. http://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0149763414002140
Skeptical Quote of the Week
- Skeptical Quote of the Week “People who shut their eyes to reality simply invite their own destruction, and anyone who insists on remaining in a state of innocence long after that innocence is dead turns himself into a monster.” ~James Baldwin