Podcast #48 - June 21st, 2006
Interview with Steve Mirsky, Scientific American; News Items: Herbs for menopause, Anne Coulter and evolution; Your E-mails: Penta Water, Alcoholism a disease?; Science or Fiction; Skeptical Puzzle
News Items
- Herbs for Menopause www.nytimes.com/2006/06/20/health/20meno.html?_r=2&oref=slogin&oref=login
- Anne Coulter and Evolution
Questions and E-mails
- Penta Water Hello, my name is Derek Ross. I was wondering of you have ever herd of Penta water or somthing like it. This stuff really cracks me up: www.pentawater.com
'Is Penta really a new composition of matter?
Yes. Penta displays characteristics unique from other water, including a higher boiling point, higher surface tension, and a lower viscosity.'
Derek Ross
- Alcoholism Hello to all,
I want to start by saying that I love the Podcast. I am not a scientist nor do I play one on T.V., but I can sense BS a mile off and enjoy listening to like minded thinkers.
During my teen years I was 'diagnosed' as an Alcoholic and spent many years using that as an excuse to continue drinking. At that time I spent most days and nights drunk. At age 28 I decided to take ownership of my life and insisted that I was no longer an alcoholic and to put a stop to it. Now at 43 I am still sober and loving life.
Is Alcoholism a real disease as is the common wisdom, or is it a lot of BS and pandering to people in an overly PC society.
Best Regards, from a true fan of Rebecca
Frank Nameche
New Boston, NH USA
Interview
- Interview with Steve Mirsky Steve Mirsky is the author of Antigravity, a monthly column in Scientific American magazine (www.sciam.com/directory.cfm?chanID=sa006&dirID=15). In his column he offers satirical commentary on science and culture.
He is now also the host of Science Talk, the podcast of Scientific American magazine (www.sciam.com/podcast/).
Mirsky came to the field of science writing and podcasting after testing other waters-a degree from the American Academy of Dramatic Arts and acting in summer stock, followed by a bachelors from CUNY and a masters in chemistry from Cornell. As a budding chemist he won a AAAS Mass Media Fellowship, which he spent at a Miami TV station. As a Knight Fellow, Mirsky plans to focus on evolutionary theory. His hobbies include wildlife photography and playing the clarinet.
Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]
- Question #1 Science Georgia Tech researchers have developed a fuel combustion engine that produces almost zero emissions.
- Question #2 Science Georgia Tech researchers have developed a system to identify and neutralize digital video and still cameras, to prevent unwanted photography.
- Question #3 Fiction Georgia Tech researchers, together with a team from IBM, announced the creation of the first Terahertz silicon-germanium transistor.
Skeptical Puzzle
- Puzzle This is a new segment. We present a skeptically-themed puzzle at the end of the podcast, and will reveal the answer next episode.
Two men, both were freemasons:
Man A invented an instrument that Man B used as part of a pseudoscience that he invented.
Man A also famously debunked the claims of Man B.
Who were the two men, and what was the instrument?