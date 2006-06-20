The Rogues' Gallery

News, Opinion, and Interesting Items in Science and Skepticism

Podcast #48 - June 21st, 2006

Main Image for Episode 48
Interview with Steve Mirsky, Scientific American; News Items: Herbs for menopause, Anne Coulter and evolution; Your E-mails: Penta Water, Alcoholism a disease?; Science or Fiction; Skeptical Puzzle

News Items

  • Herbs for Menopause www.nytimes.com/2006/06/20/health/20meno.html?_r=2&oref=slogin&oref=login
  • Anne Coulter and Evolution

Questions and E-mails

  • Penta Water Hello, my name is Derek Ross. I was wondering of you have ever herd of Penta water or somthing like it. This stuff really cracks me up: www.pentawater.com

    'Is Penta really a new composition of matter?
    Yes. Penta displays characteristics unique from other water, including a higher boiling point, higher surface tension, and a lower viscosity.'

    Derek Ross
  • Alcoholism Hello to all,

    I want to start by saying that I love the Podcast. I am not a scientist nor do I play one on T.V., but I can sense BS a mile off and enjoy listening to like minded thinkers.

    During my teen years I was 'diagnosed' as an Alcoholic and spent many years using that as an excuse to continue drinking. At that time I spent most days and nights drunk. At age 28 I decided to take ownership of my life and insisted that I was no longer an alcoholic and to put a stop to it. Now at 43 I am still sober and loving life.

    Is Alcoholism a real disease as is the common wisdom, or is it a lot of BS and pandering to people in an overly PC society.

    On a side note, is there a chance that Rebecca will make a Bikini or Lingerie Calendar any time soon, you could donate the proceeds to science education.

    Best Regards, from a true fan of Rebecca

    Frank Nameche
    New Boston, NH USA

Interview

  • Interview with Steve Mirsky Steve Mirsky is the author of Antigravity, a monthly column in Scientific American magazine (www.sciam.com/directory.cfm?chanID=sa006&dirID=15). In his column he offers satirical commentary on science and culture.

    He is now also the host of Science Talk, the podcast of Scientific American magazine (www.sciam.com/podcast/).

    Mirsky came to the field of science writing and podcasting after testing other waters-a degree from the American Academy of Dramatic Arts and acting in summer stock, followed by a bachelors from CUNY and a masters in chemistry from Cornell. As a budding chemist he won a AAAS Mass Media Fellowship, which he spent at a Miami TV station. As a Knight Fellow, Mirsky plans to focus on evolutionary theory. His hobbies include wildlife photography and playing the clarinet.

Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]

  • Question #1 Georgia Tech researchers have developed a fuel combustion engine that produces almost zero emissions.
  • Question #2 Georgia Tech researchers have developed a system to identify and neutralize digital video and still cameras, to prevent unwanted photography.
  • Question #3 Georgia Tech researchers, together with a team from IBM, announced the creation of the first Terahertz silicon-germanium transistor.

Skeptical Puzzle

  • Puzzle This is a new segment. We present a skeptically-themed puzzle at the end of the podcast, and will reveal the answer next episode.


    Two men, both were freemasons:
    Man A invented an instrument that Man B used as part of a pseudoscience that he invented.

    Man A also famously debunked the claims of Man B.

    Who were the two men, and what was the instrument?