Alcoholism

Hello to all,



I want to start by saying that I love the Podcast. I am not a scientist nor do I play one on T.V., but I can sense BS a mile off and enjoy listening to like minded thinkers.



During my teen years I was 'diagnosed' as an Alcoholic and spent many years using that as an excuse to continue drinking. At that time I spent most days and nights drunk. At age 28 I decided to take ownership of my life and insisted that I was no longer an alcoholic and to put a stop to it. Now at 43 I am still sober and loving life.



Is Alcoholism a real disease as is the common wisdom, or is it a lot of BS and pandering to people in an overly PC society.



On a side note, is there a chance that Rebecca will make a Bikini or Lingerie Calendar any time soon, you could donate the proceeds to science education.



Best Regards, from a true fan of Rebecca



Frank Nameche

New Boston, NH USA

