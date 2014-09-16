Question #1: Arguing for Science

First of all thank you for a great show. It has really been a life-changer for me as I finally have found voices to listen to that actually seem to observe life from the same perspective as I do. However I have serious issues when it comes to adapting the skeptical attitude. I find myself writing posts on social media in response to pseudobullshit quite often. These posts can be anything from a paragraph long to multiple pages where I explain why the person I am responding to is wrong. However, despite having the facts on my side, I usually end up deleting these posts because I get a really bad feeling when I publish them. As a recent example, actually just a few hours old, I challenged one of my local politicans to bring ume some evidence for the claims that our kindergardens feed our children what she called 'food with poision'. I politely asked her to show me some sort of reference and even gave her a link to EFSA's and FDA's websites for references. Now, this triggered my usual bad feeling but the fact that I had a confirmation that she read the actual text made me feel even worse. I feel like a total jerk. I am right now trying really hard to not delete the posts I made. I tried discussing with people through anonymous channels as well but whenever I try to put facts on display I end up deleting the posts. The fact that I can be anonymous makes me feel even more discomfort than I usually do. I believe this might have something to do with my youth where I stopped correcting people in exchange for acceptance, which later also made me skip college-level studies. However, I have finally started to work on my degree at an age of 25. I need help here. If I can't promote science or anything I believe in without feeling bad about myself. I don't know what to do. Any kind of advice or ideas would be greatly appreciated. Sincerely Marcus Europe PS In fact, I had a response from the politican this very moment linking me a source of foodbabe-quality along with silly arguments based on opinion rather than science. I can tell from the text that I have made her feel discomfort since the whole attitude has changed and it can also be spotted in the language she uses. This should make me feel great, but it makes me feel bad. I now have the perfect opportunity to slaughter her reputation but I do not have the guts to do so.