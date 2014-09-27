Podcast #481 - September 27th, 2014
Interview with Daniel Dennett
This Day in Skepticism: Answering Machine
News Items: Nvidia Debunks Moon Hoax, GMO Feeding Trial, Touch Pareidolia, Betavoltaics
Who's That Noisy
Science or Fiction
This Day in Skepticism
- Skeptical Quote of the Week the answering machine was invented (perhaps).
News Items
- Nvidia Debunks Moon Hoax http://www.theskepticsguide.org/nvidia-debunks-moon-landing-conspiracy-theory
- GMO Feeding Trial http://theness.com/neurologicablog/index.php/19-years-of-feeding-animals-gmo-shows-no-harm/
- Touch Pareidolia http://www.wired.com/2014/09/whats-phantom-cellphone-vibrations/
- Betavoltaics http://www.science20.com/news_articles/betavoltaics_waterbased_nuclear_battery_developed-144993
Who's That Noisy
- Who's That Noisy Answer to last week: Rock exfoliation http://www.iflscience.com/environment/explosive-rock-exfoliation-caught-film
Interview
- Daniel Dennett http://ase.tufts.edu/cogstud/dennett/
Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]
- Item #1 Fiction There is more water in the Earth’s atmosphere than in all the world’s fresh water lakes. http://water.usgs.gov/edu/earthhowmuch.html
- Item #2 Science All the water on Jupiter’s moon Europa is 2-3 times all the water on or near the surface of the Earth. http://apod.nasa.gov/apod/ap120524.html
- Item #3 Science Scientists have discovered that water rain falls on large parts of Saturn’s upper atmosphere, originating from water in the rings. http://tinyurl.com/o4bgvbp
Skeptical Quote of the Week
- Skeptical Quote of the Week 'If all your friends jumped off a bridge, would you jump too?' 'Oh jeez. Probably.' 'What!? Why!?' 'Because all my friends did. Think about it — which scenario is more likely: every single person I know, many of them levelheaded and afraid of heights, abruptly went crazy at exactly the same time… …or the bridge is on fire?' - Randall Munroe (xkcd)