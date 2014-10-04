Podcast #482 - October 4th, 2014
This Day in Skepticism: Alice Stewart
News Items: Bending iPhones, Martial Arts Nonsense, Doubting Black Holes, Organic Molecules in Space, Recognizing Faces
Who's That Noisy
Your Questions and E-mails: 432 Hz Tuning
Science or Fiction
This Day in Skepticism
- October 4, 1906 Happy birthday to Alice Stewart http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Alice_Stewart
News Items
- Bending iPhones
- Martial Arts Nonsense http://www.theskepticsguide.org/more-martial-arts-nonsense-this-time-from-russia
- Doubting Black Holes http://www.theskepticsguide.org/not-black-holes-do-not-exist
- Organic Molecules in Space http://news.cornell.edu/stories/2014/09/new-molecule-found-space-connotes-life-origins
- Recognizing Faces http://theness.com/neurologicablog/index.php/how-our-brains-respond-to-ambiguous-images/
Who's That Noisy
- Who's That Noisy Answer to last week: Tom Cruise
Questions and Emails
- Question #1: 432 Hz Tuning I'm a software engineer who writes music as a hobby. Recently I have bumped into the topic of 432 Hz tuning in music. You can find a lot of 'information' about this all over the internet. The basic premise here that once upon a time, musical instruments were all tuned so that the note A4's frequency was 432 Hz, which is 'said to be mathematically consistent with the patterns of the universe'. Then Nazi Germany came along and deliberately changed the standard to 440 Hz which is the most common tuning today, 'after conducting scientific researches to determine which range of frequencies best induce fear and aggression'. I was pretty saddened to find out that there are musicians who actually believe all of this. The 'advocates' of this even go as far as claiming that listening to music tuned to 432 Hz can cure cancer and other medical conditions. I believe that this topic might be an interesting one for you guys to discuss in the podcast. Please feel free to contact me if you need more information on this subject. Best Regards, Nissim
Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]
- Item #1 Science Frankenstein pieced together the parts of dead bodies. Finally he brought a creature to life. But Frankenstein's creation was an eight-foot monster. Eventually the monster destroyed the biologist.
- Item #2 Fiction The regular consumption of meat in the diets of adolescents and young adults can result in an early onset of necrosis, a form of cell injury caused by toxins and infections.
- Item #3 Science Several centuries ago, some 'very light skinned' people were shipwrecked on a tropical island. After 'many years under the tropical sun', this light skinned population became 'dark-skinned'.
Skeptical Quote of the Week
- Skeptical Quote of the Week 'Hope lies in dreams, in imagination and in the courage of those who dare to make dreams into reality.' Jonas Salk
Announcements
