Podcast #483 - October 11th, 2014
Guest Rogue: Andy Wilson
This Day in Skepticism
- Skeptical Quote of the Week Meriwether Lewis (August 18, 1774 – October 11, 1809)
News Items
- Nobel Prizes 2014 Physiology or Medicine http://www.nobelprizemedicine.org/wp-content/uploads/2014/10/Scintific-background_2014.pdf Chemistry http://www.nobelprize.org/nobel_prizes/chemistry/laureates/2014/advanced-chemistryprize2014.pdf Physics http://www.nobelprize.org/nobel_prizes/physics/laureates/2014/advanced-physicsprize2014_2.pdf
- Rupert Sheldrake http://bellarmine.lmu.edu/yoga/doshi/
- Pumpkin Spice Latte http://groundedparents.com/2014/10/01/food-babe-moms-across-america-stop-drinking-starbucks/ http://www.marketwatch.com/story/froth-over-organic-milk-at-starbucks-2014-10-05?siteid=rss&rss=1
- Psychic Sally Morgan http://www.theguardian.com/science/blog/2014/oct/07/campaign-psychic-sally-morgan
Who's That Noisy
- Who's That Noisy Answer to last week: Deck of cards
Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]
- Item #1 Science Astronomers have discovered a pulsar that is 100 times brighter than theories predict a pulsar can be. http://www.caltech.edu/content/nustar-discovers-impossibly-bright-dead-star
- Item @3 Science Scientists have dated cave art in Indonesia to 40,000 years ago, older than any known art in Europe where it was previously thought to first develop. http://www.nature.com/news/world-s-oldest-art-found-in-indonesian-cave-1.16100
- Item #3 Fiction Anatomists have, for the first time, positively identified the structures responsible for vaginal orgasm in women. http://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/enhanced/doi/10.1002/ca.22471/
Skeptical Quote of the Week
- Skeptical Quote of the Week “The journalistic tradition so exalts novelty and flashy discovery, as reputable and newsworthy, that standard accounts for the public not only miss the usual activity of science but also, and more unfortunately, convey a false impression about what drives research.” Stephen J. Gould