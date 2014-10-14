Question #2: Ebola Hysteria

If this is something that you've already covered and I've simply forgotten then please forgive me. I've heard that the ebola virus–while dangerous–is not spread by casual contact and is not nearly as easy to spread as the flu. This being the case, it seems to me that the media's hype about the threat of ebola in the United States is disproportionate to its actual threat (at least in terms of its ability to spread.) Thanks for any information you can offer, Dave Satterlee Lindenwold, NJ