Podcast #484 - October 18th, 2014
This Day in Skepticism: Venera 4
News Items: AWARE NDE Study, Living on Mars, E-Cat Cold Fusion, Crocodilians, Sciencey, Sally Morgan Follow Up
Who's That Noisy, Your Questions and E-mails: Ebola Hysteria
Science or Fiction
This Day in Skepticism
- October 18, 1967 The Soviet probe Venera 4 reaches Venus and becomes the first spacecraft to measure the atmosphere of another planet.
News Items
- AWARE NDE Study http://theness.com/neurologicablog/index.php/aware-results-finally-published-no-evidence-of-nde/
- Living on Mars http://news.yahoo.com/humans-may-only-survive-68-days-mars-220955518.html https://newsoffice.mit.edu/2014/technical-feasibility-mars-one-1014
- E-Cat Cold Fusion http://theness.com/neurologicablog/index.php/e-cat-cold-fusion-claims-are-back/ http://www.lockheedmartin.com/us/news/press-releases/2014/october/141015ae_lockheed-martin-pursuing-compact-nucelar-fusion.html
- Crocodilians http://www.theskepticsguide.org/crocodilians-even-more-awesomer-than-you-think
- Sally Morgan Follow Up http://www.independent.co.uk/news/people/psychic-sally-morgan-sacks-husband-after-film-catches-antigay-attack-on-critic-9792274.html
Who's That Noisy
- Who's That Noisy Answer to last week: Moth Caterpillar
Questions and Emails
- Question #1: Corrections Lewis and Clark Nobel in Medicine 2014
- Question #2: Ebola Hysteria If this is something that you've already covered and I've simply forgotten then please forgive me. I've heard that the ebola virus–while dangerous–is not spread by casual contact and is not nearly as easy to spread as the flu. This being the case, it seems to me that the media's hype about the threat of ebola in the United States is disproportionate to its actual threat (at least in terms of its ability to spread.) Thanks for any information you can offer, Dave Satterlee Lindenwold, NJ
Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]
- Item #1 Science A new study finds that 93% of parents make at least one critical mistake when placing their newborn in a car seat to take them home from the hospital. http://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2014/10/141010155027.htm
- Item #2 Fiction Researchers find that a combination of strawberry and baking soda is as effective at whitening teeth as the most popular commercial whiteners. http://now.uiowa.edu/2014/09/want-whiter-teeth-fruit-mixture-not-answer
- Item #3 Science A new measurement of star velocities finds that the mass of dark matter in the Milky Way galaxy is half of what was previously thought. http://iopscience.iop.org/0004-637X/794/1/59/
Skeptical Quote of the Week
- Skeptical Quote of the Week 'A democratic society, an open society, places an extraordinary intellectual responsibility on ordinary men and women because we are governed by what we think, we are governed by our opinions, so the content of our opinions and the quality of our opinions and the quality of the formation of our opinions basically determines the character of our society. That means in a democracy, in an open society, a thoughtless citizen of a democracy is a delinquent citizen of a democracy' - Leon Wieseltier
Announcements
- SGU Down Under Tour Info: http://www.theskepticsguide.org/sgu-down-under-2