Podcast #485 - October 25th, 2014
Interview with David Gorski
This Day in Skepticism: Accutron
News Items: A TCM Challenge, Stem Cells for Spinal Cord injury, Giants of Arkansas
Who's That Noisy
Questions and E-mails: BICEP 2 and Inflation, Jack the Ripper Follow Up
Science or Fiction
This Day in Skepticism: Accutron
News Items: A TCM Challenge, Stem Cells for Spinal Cord injury, Giants of Arkansas
Who's That Noisy
Questions and E-mails: BICEP 2 and Inflation, Jack the Ripper Follow Up
Science or Fiction
Update Required To play the media you will need to either update your browser to a recent version or update your Flash plugin.
This Day in Skepticism
- October 25, 1960 The Accutron 214, the world's first electronic wristwatch by Bulova, was placed on sale in New York City.
News Items
- A TCM Challenge October 25, In 1960, the Accutron 214, the world's first electronic wristwatch by Bulova, was placed on sale in New York City.
- Stem Cells for Spinal Cord Injury http://www.independent.co.uk/life-style/health-and-families/health-news/british-doctors-on-brink-of-cure-for-paralysis-9807010.html
- Giants of Arkansas http://5newsonline.com/2014/10/09/diver-finds-evidence-showing-giants-lived-in-arkansas/
Who's That Noisy
- Who's That Noisy Answer to last week: Steven Spielberg
Questions and Emails
- Question #1: BICEP 2 Hi guys. Thanks for doing this show, and good luck with the continuing legal saga. I know you talked about the BICEP 2 result regarding cosmic inflation and gravity waves some time ago, which was touted as an extremely important result for our understanding of cosmology, but so far as I'm aware, you haven't discussed the follow-up to that story that came with some new Planck satellite data regarding dust in the Milky Way. Basically, dust in the Milky Way (which creates a screen in front of any extragalactic observations you might want to do, including those of the CMB) aligns with the Galaxy's magnetic fields, and hence light scattering off of that dust is polarized. This can mimic the B-mode signal the BICEP 2 team was looking for. And while the BICEP 2 team was obviously aware of this potential problem, Planck's results indicate that there may be a lot more contamination from dust than the BICEP 2 team was thinking, to the point that it could account for the entire signal BICEP 2 found. The jury is still out, of course–Planck didn't measure the exact same wavelength as BICEP 2, for example, and dust is notorious for not being easy to model in how it emits and scatters light of different wavelengths–so the Planck folks and the BICEP 2 folks are taking a closer look to see if they can determine just how big a problem this actually is. Here's a good article about this on Physics World: http://physicsworld.com/cws/article/news/2014/sep/22/bicep2-gravitational-wave-result-bites-the-dust-thanks-to-new-planck-data or if you want the actual paper, go here: http://arxiv.org/abs/1409.5738 (though fair warning: it's a hard read) Anyway, just thought I'd send this to you guys in case you hadn't heard about it. I know at least Bob would be very interested. Thanks again! ~Aaron W. Cleveland, OH
- Question #2: Jack the Ripper Follow Up You've probably got this a few dozen times already, but in case you hadn't I thought I'd pass it along! http://www.independent.co.uk/news/science/jack-the-ripper-id-hinges-on-a-decimal-point-as-scientists-flag-up-dna-error-in-book-that-claims-to-identify-the-whitechapel-killer-9804325.html
Interview
- Interview with David Gorski http://theness.com/neurologicablog/index.php/defending-sick-children/
Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]
- Item #1 Science In a study of 2,000 consecutive whole-exome sequencing tests, in 25% of subjects the testing resulted in a molecular diagnosis. http://jama.jamanetwork.com/article.aspx?articleid=1918774
- Item #2 Science Astronomers announce that they may have detected dark matter particles from the sun. http://www.nature.com/news/physicists-see-potential-dark-matter-from-the-sun-1.16174
- Item #3 Fiction A recent study of American middle school students found that they have, on average, a higher degree of digital technology savvy than their middle school teachers. http://download.springer.com/static/pdf/920/art%253A10.1007%252Fs11423-014-9355-4.pdf?auth66=1414018123_8f82aac90aaadd694698eef119a8e6ea&ext=.pdf
Skeptical Quote of the Week
- Skeptical Quote of the Week “A British Minister of Health who believes in homeopathy is like a Minister of Transport who believes in broomsticks.” - from BBC Radio 4's “The Now Show” comedy podcast
Announcements
- SGU-Geo Down Under Tour http://www.theskepticsguide.org/sgu-down-under-2