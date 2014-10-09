Question #1: BICEP 2

Hi guys. Thanks for doing this show, and good luck with the continuing legal saga. I know you talked about the BICEP 2 result regarding cosmic inflation and gravity waves some time ago, which was touted as an extremely important result for our understanding of cosmology, but so far as I'm aware, you haven't discussed the follow-up to that story that came with some new Planck satellite data regarding dust in the Milky Way. Basically, dust in the Milky Way (which creates a screen in front of any extragalactic observations you might want to do, including those of the CMB) aligns with the Galaxy's magnetic fields, and hence light scattering off of that dust is polarized. This can mimic the B-mode signal the BICEP 2 team was looking for. And while the BICEP 2 team was obviously aware of this potential problem, Planck's results indicate that there may be a lot more contamination from dust than the BICEP 2 team was thinking, to the point that it could account for the entire signal BICEP 2 found. The jury is still out, of course–Planck didn't measure the exact same wavelength as BICEP 2, for example, and dust is notorious for not being easy to model in how it emits and scatters light of different wavelengths–so the Planck folks and the BICEP 2 folks are taking a closer look to see if they can determine just how big a problem this actually is. Here's a good article about this on Physics World: http://physicsworld.com/cws/article/news/2014/sep/22/bicep2-gravitational-wave-result-bites-the-dust-thanks-to-new-planck-data or if you want the actual paper, go here: http://arxiv.org/abs/1409.5738 (though fair warning: it's a hard read) Anyway, just thought I'd send this to you guys in case you hadn't heard about it. I know at least Bob would be very interested. Thanks again! ~Aaron W. Cleveland, OH