Podcast #487 - November 8th, 2014
Guest Rogue: David Young
This Day in Skepticism: X-Rays
News Items: Virgin Galactic Crash, Homeopathy for Ebola, Fanged Deer, Time Undone, Center of our Galaxy, Feng Shui
Who's That Noisy
Science or Fiction
This Day in Skepticism
- November 8, 1895 While experimenting with electricity, Wilhelm Röntgen discovers the X-ray.
News Items
- Virgin Galactic Crash http://www.bbc.com/news/world-us-canada-29876154
- Homeopathy for Ebola http://theness.com/neurologicablog/index.php/homeopathy-for-ebola/
- Fanged Deer http://www.livescience.com/48585-fanged-deer-sighting-afghanistan.html?utm_source=feedburner&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=Feed%3A+C2C-InTheNews+%28Feed+-+Coast+to+Coast+-+In+the+News%29
- Time Undone http://www.npr.org/2014/11/03/361069820/new-clock-may-end-time-as-we-know-it
- Center of our Galaxy http://phys.org/news/2014-11-astronomers-puzzle-bizarre-center-galaxy.html
- Feng Shui http://www.scmp.com/news/hong-kong/article/1630864/hk10-million-public-funds-spent-fung-shui-over-past-decade
Who's That Noisy
- Who's That Noisy Answer to last week: stone on ice
Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]
- Item #1 Science http://www.scmp.com/news/hong-kong/article/1630864/hk10-million-public-funds-spent-fung-shui-over-past-decade
- Item #2 Science Some police stations in China use guard geese instead of dogs to keep watch at night. http://news.nationalgeographic.com/news/2013/07/130725-geese-guard-police-china/
- Item #3 Fiction The Guiness Book of World Records lists Ma Yu Ching's Bucket Chicken House in Kaifeng as the oldest documented restaurant in the world, in continuous operation in the same location since 1153 AD. http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ma_Yu_Ching%27s_Bucket_Chicken_House
Skeptical Quote of the Week
- Skeptical Quote of the Week 'Boy, the idea of chaos is a scary proposition to some people. It is a scary proposition. And they will believe some ridiculous things to avoid the idea of having to deal with chaos. I say bring it on.' - George Hrab