Podcast #488 - November 15th, 2014
Interviews with Sheldon Helms and Siouxsie Wiles
This Day in Skepticism: Sara Josephine Baker
News Items: New Antibacterial, The Primeval Code, Curiosity Discovery, HAARP Closing, GMO Labeling
Science or Fiction
This Day in Skepticism
- November 15, 1873 Happy birthday to Sara Josephine Baker: http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Sara_Josephine_Baker
News Items
- New Antibacterial http://www.theskepticsguide.org/the-antibiotic-thats-not-an-antibiotic
- The Primeval Code http://theness.com/neurologicablog/index.php/the-primeval-code/
- Curiosity Discovery http://news.discovery.com/space/curiosity-finds-tantilizing-mineral-clues-for-mars-habitability-141105.htm
- HAARP Closing http://www.nbcnews.com/science/weird-science/conspiracy-theories-abound-u-s-military-closes-haarp-n112576
- GMO Labeling http://io9.com/questionable-new-report-claims-gmo-labeling-wont-raise-1641760666
Interview
- Interview with Sheldon Helms and Siouxsie Wiles http://www.ohlone.edu/instr/psychology/speakerseries/ http://conference.skeptics.org.nz/
Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]
- Item #1 Science Astronomers have found evidence that half of all stars in the universe exist outside of galaxies. http://www.nature.com/news/half-of-stars-lurk-outside-galaxies-1.16288
- Item #2 Science A new study finds that methods currently used at airports to detect deceptive passengers works only 3% of the time, but a new method being tested was effective 66% of the time. http://www.livescience.com/48661-airport-screening-conversation.html
- Item #3 Fiction The tiger beetle moves so fast it cannot see its prey, so instead, biologist recently found, it relies on thin hair-like projections that are 20 times the length of its body. http://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2014/11/141106152903.htm
Skeptical Quote of the Week
- Skeptical Quote of the Week “Without precisely defined sources, methods, and concepts, it is possible to see absolutely everything and its opposite.” - Thomas Piketty