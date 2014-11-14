Item #1 Science Science Astronomers have found evidence that half of all stars in the universe exist outside of galaxies. http://www.nature.com/news/half-of-stars-lurk-outside-galaxies-1.16288

Item #2 Science Science A new study finds that methods currently used at airports to detect deceptive passengers works only 3% of the time, but a new method being tested was effective 66% of the time. http://www.livescience.com/48661-airport-screening-conversation.html