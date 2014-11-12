Item #1 Science Science New research indicates that a stimulant drug, modafinil, enhances cognitive performance for those at the low end of the spectrum, but impairs performance for healthy individuals. http://www.plosone.org/article/info%3Adoi%2F10.1371%2Fjournal.pone.0110639

Item #2 Fiction Fiction The USDA has approved a new genetically modified potato that has 40% of the calories of existing cultivars typically used for chips and fries. http://abcnews.go.com/Health/wireStory/usda-approves-gmo-potato-designed-simplot-26770538