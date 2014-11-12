The Rogues' Gallery

Podcast #489 - November 22nd, 2014

This Day in Skepticism: JFK Assassination
Review of Interstellar
News Items: Landing on a Comet, Feeling of Presence, Doubting the Higgs, Food Babe Nonsense
  • November 22, 1963 JFK Assassination http://www.jfklibrary.org/JFK/JFK-in-History/November-22-1963-Death-of-the-President.aspx

  • Review of Interstellar http://www.imdb.com/title/tt0816692/

  • Landing on a Comet http://www.cnn.com/2014/11/12/world/comet-landing-countdown/index.html
  • Feeling of Presence http://theness.com/neurologicablog/index.php/feeling-of-presence-induced-in-the-lab/
  • Doubting the Higgs http://www.sci-news.com/physics/science-techni-higgs-discovery-higgs-boson-02266.html
  • Food Babe Nonsense http://www.theskepticsguide.org/ food-babe-misinformation-on-travel

  • Who's That Noisy Answer to last week: Penguins

  • Item #1 New research indicates that a stimulant drug, modafinil, enhances cognitive performance for those at the low end of the spectrum, but impairs performance for healthy individuals. http://www.plosone.org/article/info%3Adoi%2F10.1371%2Fjournal.pone.0110639
  • Item #2 The USDA has approved a new genetically modified potato that has 40% of the calories of existing cultivars typically used for chips and fries. http://abcnews.go.com/Health/wireStory/usda-approves-gmo-potato-designed-simplot-26770538
  • Item #3 New research in mice finds an association between the type of bacteria found in the gut and the presence of mental behaviors suggestive of anxiety, depression, and autism. http://www.nature.com/news/gut-brain-link-grabs-neuroscientists-1.16316

  • Skeptical Quote of the Week “The voice of reason is small, but very persistent.” - Sigmund Freud memorial