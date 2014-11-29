The Rogues' Gallery

Podcast #490 - November 29th, 2014

Interview with Scott Sigler
This Day in Skepticism: Kinetoscope
Special Reports: Favorite Pseudoscience
Science or Fiction

Interview

  • Interview with Scott Sigler http://scottsigler.com/

This Day in Skepticism

  • August 31, 1897 Thomas Edison invents the kinetoscope

Special Report

  • Special Reports 'Favorite' Pseudoscience Steve - Facilitated Communication Jay - Multi-Level Marketing Rebecca - Rumpology Bob - Tunguska Event

Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]

  • Item #1 The komodo dragon, which can weigh up to 300 pounds, can eat 80% of its body weight in one meal.
  • Item #2 The bearded dragon has been a popular pet for decades,. but it was not until 2005 that it was discovered they are venomous.
  • Item #3 The barbeled dragonfish, a deep sea predator, can suddenly light its entire body with bioluminescence in order to blind and stun its prey.

Skeptical Quote of the Week

  • Skeptical Quote of the Week “Convictions are more dangerous foes of truth than lies.”- Friedrich Wilhelm Nietzsche