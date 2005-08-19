Item #1 Fiction Fiction In 1902 the Royal Australian Army declared the emu to be an enemy of the state, shooting them on sight and driving them near extinction until the order was lifted in 1911. http://www.emugigs.com/emuwar/

Item #2 Science Science The first police force in Australia was called the Night Watch, the ranks of which were filled with the best-behaved convicts. http://www.police.nsw.gov.au/about_us/history

Item #3 Science Science The Tasmanian crop circle mystery was solved when it was discovered that wallabies were eating poppy plants, getting high, and then hopping around in circles. http://www.psychonaut.com/psychonautic-news/33491-stoned-wallabies-make-crop-circles.html