Podcast #492 - December 13th, 2014
Interview with James Randi
Special Guests George Hrab and Richard Saunders
This Day in Skepticism: Last person on the Moon
News Items: Lunar Mission One, Ginkgo Biloba, Psychic Predicts Airline Crash, Politics vs Science, Nanosculpture, Saving Christmas, Teen Brains
Special Report: Wind Power
Science or Fiction
Special Guests George Hrab and Richard Saunders
This Day in Skepticism: Last person on the Moon
News Items: Lunar Mission One, Ginkgo Biloba, Psychic Predicts Airline Crash, Politics vs Science, Nanosculpture, Saving Christmas, Teen Brains
Special Report: Wind Power
Science or Fiction
Update Required To play the media you will need to either update your browser to a recent version or update your Flash plugin.
This Day in Skepticism
- December 13th 1972 Last person on the moon http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Eugene_Cernan
News Items
- Lunar Mission One https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/lunarmissionone/lunar-mission-one-a-new-lunar-mission-for-everyone
- Ginkgo Biloba http://www.sciencebasedmedicine.org/ginkgo-biloba-no-effect/
- Psychic Predicts Airline Crash http://nypost.com/2014/11/24/airline-changes-flight-after-renowned-psychic-predicts-crash/
- Politics vs Science http://theness.com/neurologicablog/index.php/politics-vs-science/
- Nanosculpture http://phys.org/news/2014-11-science-art-nanosculpture-marvels.html
- Saving Christmas http://www.breitbart.com/big-hollywood/2014/11/17/kirk-cameron-s-faith-based-film-saving-christmas-outperforms-at-box-office-in-spite-of-negative-reviews/
- Teen Brains http://www.wired.com/2014/11/teen-brain-shuts-hears-moms-criticism/
Special Report
- Wind Power http://theness.com/neurologicablog/index.php/wind-turbine-syndrome/
Interview
- Interview with James Randi www.randi,org
Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]
- Item #1 Fiction In 1902 the Royal Australian Army declared the emu to be an enemy of the state, shooting them on sight and driving them near extinction until the order was lifted in 1911. http://www.emugigs.com/emuwar/
- Item #2 Science The first police force in Australia was called the Night Watch, the ranks of which were filled with the best-behaved convicts. http://www.police.nsw.gov.au/about_us/history
- Item #3 Science The Tasmanian crop circle mystery was solved when it was discovered that wallabies were eating poppy plants, getting high, and then hopping around in circles. http://www.psychonaut.com/psychonautic-news/33491-stoned-wallabies-make-crop-circles.html
- Item #4 Science Security guards at Canberra's Parliament House were banned from using the word 'mate.' The measure was quickly criticized as 'un-Australian' and lasted only one day. http://www.theage.com.au/news/national/they-tried-to-ban-mate-but-no-one-has-the-guts/2005/08/19/1124435143831.html
Skeptical Quote of the Week
- Skeptical Quote of the Week “Isn’t this enough? Just this world? Just this beautiful, complex wonderfully unfathomable world? How does it so fail to hold our attention that we have to diminish it with the invention of cheap, man-made myths and monsters?” - Tim Minchin