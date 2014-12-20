The Rogues' Gallery

News, Opinion, and Interesting Items in Science and Skepticism

Podcast #493 - December 20th, 2014

Main Image for Episode 493
Guest Rogue: George Hrab
This Day in Skepticism: First Electronic Instrument
Special Reports: Bertrand Russell's 10 Commandments
News Items: DNA Survives Spaceflight, Hong Kong Pillows, Discovering New Particles, Graphene Armor, Survey on Apathy
Science or Fiction

This Day in Skepticism

  • December 20, 1900 William Dubois Duddell invents the first electrical instrument

Special Report

  • Bertrand Russell's 10 Commandments http://www.openculture.com/2013/03/bertrand_russells_ten_commandments_for_living_in_a_healthy_democracy.html

News Items

  • DNA Survives Spaceflight http://www.space.com/27876-dna-survives-space-flight.html
  • Hong Kong Pillows http://www.tradeeasy.com/search/manufacturers-products/hong%20kong/nature%20herbal%20pillow-103.html
  • Discovering New Particles http://www.livescience.com/48834-new-particles-large-hadron-collider.html
  • Graphene Armor http://www.gizmag.com/graphene-bulletproof-armor/35004/
  • Survey on Apathy http://www.theatlantic.com/national/archive/2014/11/you-cant-educate-people-into-believing-in-evolution/382983/

Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]

  • Item #1 Scientist report the discover of spherical multicellular fissils that are 600 million years old and may be the oldest animal fossils.
  • Item #2 In 2003 paleontologists discovered a fossilized frog they named beelzebufo which was 80cm long and completely covered in spiked body armor.
  • Item #3 Scientists have discovered an amber fossil of a 100 million year old spider caught in the act of attacking a wasp.

Skeptical Quote of the Week

  • Skeptical Quote of the Week “The whole problem with the world is that fools and fanatics are always so certain of themselves and wiser people so full of doubts.”- Bertrand Russell