Podcast #493 - December 20th, 2014
Guest Rogue: George Hrab
This Day in Skepticism: First Electronic Instrument
Special Reports: Bertrand Russell's 10 Commandments
News Items: DNA Survives Spaceflight, Hong Kong Pillows, Discovering New Particles, Graphene Armor, Survey on Apathy
Science or Fiction
This Day in Skepticism: First Electronic Instrument
Special Reports: Bertrand Russell's 10 Commandments
News Items: DNA Survives Spaceflight, Hong Kong Pillows, Discovering New Particles, Graphene Armor, Survey on Apathy
Science or Fiction
Update Required To play the media you will need to either update your browser to a recent version or update your Flash plugin.
This Day in Skepticism
- December 20, 1900 William Dubois Duddell invents the first electrical instrument
Special Report
- Bertrand Russell's 10 Commandments http://www.openculture.com/2013/03/bertrand_russells_ten_commandments_for_living_in_a_healthy_democracy.html
News Items
- DNA Survives Spaceflight http://www.space.com/27876-dna-survives-space-flight.html
- Hong Kong Pillows http://www.tradeeasy.com/search/manufacturers-products/hong%20kong/nature%20herbal%20pillow-103.html
- Discovering New Particles http://www.livescience.com/48834-new-particles-large-hadron-collider.html
- Graphene Armor http://www.gizmag.com/graphene-bulletproof-armor/35004/
- Survey on Apathy http://www.theatlantic.com/national/archive/2014/11/you-cant-educate-people-into-believing-in-evolution/382983/
Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]
- Item #1 Science Scientist report the discover of spherical multicellular fissils that are 600 million years old and may be the oldest animal fossils.
- Item #2 Fiction In 2003 paleontologists discovered a fossilized frog they named beelzebufo which was 80cm long and completely covered in spiked body armor.
- Item #3 Science Scientists have discovered an amber fossil of a 100 million year old spider caught in the act of attacking a wasp.
Skeptical Quote of the Week
- Skeptical Quote of the Week “The whole problem with the world is that fools and fanatics are always so certain of themselves and wiser people so full of doubts.”- Bertrand Russell