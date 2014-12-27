Podcast #494 - December 27th, 2014
SGU 2014 Year in Review
SGU in 2014, Best and Worst of 2014, 2014 Mashups, Year in Science, In Memoriam
Who's That Noisy
Science or Fiction
SGU in 2014
- SGU in 2014 The Rogues review the best and worst of the SGU in 2014
News Items
- Science Review 2014 year in science
Who's That Noisy
- Who's That Noisy Evan announces the winner of 2014
In Memorium
- In Memoriam The rogues remember scientists and skeptics lost in 2014
Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]
- Item #1 Fiction Scientists report the results of the first mapping of a genome of a Clovis skeleton, finding that they possess Asian ancestry but from a side branch unrelated to present-day Native American populations. http://news.ku.dk/all_news/2014/02/americas-only-clovis-skeleton-had-its-genome-mapped/
- Item #2 Science Astronomers report the first discovery of a possible exomoon. http://www.nature.com/news/first-possible-exomoon-spotted-1.14430
- Item #3 Science New research finds that online gaming largely expands and supplements players social lives, and does not replace or diminish it. https://news.ncsu.edu/2014/03/wms-taylor-gamelife2014/
Skeptical Quote of the Week
- Skeptical Quote of the Week “The most terrifying fact about the universe is not that it is hostile but that it is indifferent, but if we can come to terms with this indifference, then our existence as a species can have genuine meaning. However vast the darkness, we must supply our own light.”- Stanley Kubrick