Podcast #495 - January 3rd, 2015
SGU Live from Auckland with guest rogue George Hrab
This Day in Skepticism: Lick Observatory
News Items: Alternative Cancer Treatments, ESPN Twitter Kerfuffle, The Deep Web, Jet lag Pseudoscience, Gender in Education, Orion Capsule Test, Seeing Infrared
Science or Fiction
This Day in Skepticism
- January 3, 1888 Lick Observatory is first used
News Items
- Alternative Therapies for Cancer http://www.theguardian.com/science/2014/dec/03/alternative-therapies-risk-effectiveness-of-cancer-treatment-researchers-find
- Law-Schilling Twitter Kerfuffle http://www.boston.com/sports/baseball/redsox/extras/extra_bases/2014/11/espn_bans_baseball_writer_from_twitter_for_disagre.html
- The Deep Web http://computer.howstuffworks.com/internet/basics/how-the-deep-web-works.htm
- Jet lag Pseudoscience http://sciblogs.co.nz/infectious-thoughts/2011/01/15/1above-the-worlds-first-aerotonic-flight-beverage-seriously/
- Gender in Education http://www.cnn.com/2013/08/09/opinion/kimmel-single-sex-classes/
- Orion Capsule Test http://www.theguardian.com/science/2014/dec/05/nasa-launches-orion-spacecraft-in-boost-for-mars-mission
- Seeing Infrared http://phys.org/news/2014-12-human-eye-invisible-infrared.html
Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]
- Item #1 Science In 1990 Prime Minister Mike Moore appointed an official Wizard of new Zealand, who serves to this day.
- Item #2 Science On September 19, 1893, New Zealand became the first democracy in the world to grant women the full right to vote.
- Item #3 Science When humans first arrived in New Zealand they were preyed upon by giant eagles, capable of killing a fully grown person.
- Item #4 Fiction New Zealand has won the most Olympic gold medals per capita.
Skeptical Quote of the Week
- Skeptical Quote of the Week “You know the very powerful and the very stupid have one thing in common. They don't alter their views to fit the facts. They alter the facts to fit their views. Which can be uncomfortable if you happen to be one of the facts that needs altering.” - The Fourth Doctor, “The Face of Evil”